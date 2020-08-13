Bolt Motor Completely Restored This Beloved 1989 Yamaha RD 350 YPVS F2

In 1983, the manufacturer introduced the groundbreaking two-stroke YPVS (Yamaha Power Valve System) engine, which increased power and controlled exhaust timing by using a variable valve.
YPVS was a revolutionary technology for its time, which RD350 F2’s twin-cylinder mill proudly carried forward between 1986 and 1989. It is said that the F2 was extremely fun to ride and delivered an outstanding performance. And that’s no wonder, given the fact that the RD350 F2 was such an advanced piece of machinery.
However, as of today, classic two-wheelers really begin to show their age. There’s no doubt that they are inferior to modern bikes on a performance level and even cease to be visually appealing when rust begins eating away at the worn components. Thankfully, there are some heroes out there that restore the retro beauties we all love back to perfection!
Bolt Motor Co. happens to be among them. The firm is based in Valencia, Spain and specializes in anything from customization, to performance tuning and phenomenal restorations. One day, a customer requested that they breathe new life into his 1989 Yamaha RD350 F2, a project that the Bolt Motor crew gladly accepted.
“This Yamaha RD350 was a very special Bolt Motor Co. project for two reasons,” said Campos. “Firstly, its owner is a great friend of the workshop; and second, it is the kind of job that we do not usually do.” The Bolt team like to be given freedom of interpretation with each of their projects and this wasn’t exactly the case with the RD350. Its owner had a very specific set of instructions for this baby, but the firm decided that they’ll step outside their comfort zone and proceeded to rebuild his two-wheeler anyway.
Campos explains that their customer “wanted a street bike with the characteristics of a circuit racing machine of the ‘90s.” As a result, his talented team “completely rebuilt and customized the motorcycle but retained the retro styling.” This bad boy’s YPVS mill has been fully refurbished and modified to increase its displacement and provide a significant boost in terms of performance.
Suzuki GSX-R 600’s clip-on handlebars and racing grips have been fitted to significantly improve its handling. A blend of Suzuki and Kawasaki components can be found in RD350’s braking system, accompanied by large Galfer discs up front.
You may also see a retro Arrow exhaust, while the cockpit features a tachometer and digital EX-02 speedometer from Koso GP. As to the paintwork, RD350 F2 was finished in the iconic Gulf Racing livery.
All things considered, Bolt Motor Co. managed to deliver an astonishing build that guarantees to catch a great deal of attention wherever its owner chooses to ride it. Restoring classic machines is no easy task, but this sexy Yamaha RD350 YPVS F2 proves how well it can be achieved with a workshop’s passion, determination and the proper expertise.
YPVS was a revolutionary technology for its time, which RD350 F2’s twin-cylinder mill proudly carried forward between 1986 and 1989. It is said that the F2 was extremely fun to ride and delivered an outstanding performance. And that’s no wonder, given the fact that the RD350 F2 was such an advanced piece of machinery.
However, as of today, classic two-wheelers really begin to show their age. There’s no doubt that they are inferior to modern bikes on a performance level and even cease to be visually appealing when rust begins eating away at the worn components. Thankfully, there are some heroes out there that restore the retro beauties we all love back to perfection!
Bolt Motor Co. happens to be among them. The firm is based in Valencia, Spain and specializes in anything from customization, to performance tuning and phenomenal restorations. One day, a customer requested that they breathe new life into his 1989 Yamaha RD350 F2, a project that the Bolt Motor crew gladly accepted.
“This Yamaha RD350 was a very special Bolt Motor Co. project for two reasons,” said Campos. “Firstly, its owner is a great friend of the workshop; and second, it is the kind of job that we do not usually do.” The Bolt team like to be given freedom of interpretation with each of their projects and this wasn’t exactly the case with the RD350. Its owner had a very specific set of instructions for this baby, but the firm decided that they’ll step outside their comfort zone and proceeded to rebuild his two-wheeler anyway.
Campos explains that their customer “wanted a street bike with the characteristics of a circuit racing machine of the ‘90s.” As a result, his talented team “completely rebuilt and customized the motorcycle but retained the retro styling.” This bad boy’s YPVS mill has been fully refurbished and modified to increase its displacement and provide a significant boost in terms of performance.
Suzuki GSX-R 600’s clip-on handlebars and racing grips have been fitted to significantly improve its handling. A blend of Suzuki and Kawasaki components can be found in RD350’s braking system, accompanied by large Galfer discs up front.
You may also see a retro Arrow exhaust, while the cockpit features a tachometer and digital EX-02 speedometer from Koso GP. As to the paintwork, RD350 F2 was finished in the iconic Gulf Racing livery.
All things considered, Bolt Motor Co. managed to deliver an astonishing build that guarantees to catch a great deal of attention wherever its owner chooses to ride it. Restoring classic machines is no easy task, but this sexy Yamaha RD350 YPVS F2 proves how well it can be achieved with a workshop’s passion, determination and the proper expertise.