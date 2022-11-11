Bollinger Will Use LFP Battery Packs Made by ONE in Michigan

Bollinger Motors has been announcing news at a fast pace. First, it disclosed Mullen bought it. Later, it said this purchase would allow it to build the B1 and B2. The last we wrote about them was their association with Wabash for commercial vehicles with innovative refrigerated compartments. Now Bollinger revealed that its Class 4 to Class 6 vehicles would get battery packs from Our Next Energy (ONE).
These battery packs are made with lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells. They belong to the Aries lineup, focused on commercial vehicles. According to ONE, each battery pack is 163 centimeters (64.2 in) long, 76.6 cm (30.2 in) wide, and 22.9 cm tall (9 in). The Aries pack, in these measures, offers a capacity of 79 kWh, an energy density of 144 Wh/kg, and works at 348V.
Neither Bollinger nor ONE said if the battery packs that Bollinger products will use will be tailor-made, but that is very likely the case. The B4 was conceived to have LFP battery packs from the very beginning, but it will also work at 800V to accept faster charging speeds than if it did at 400V or less.
Bollinger will likely order the battery packs it needs to ONE and will start receiving them by 2023 – when the ONE Circle factory starts its operations in Van Buren. ONE recently announced this new factory in Michigan. It will be a fast process because the building where the factory will be installed is ready. ONE takes possession of it in January 2023 and will start installing equipment and upgrading the facility immediately after that. Bollinger believes the first packs will be ready for the B4 production by the end of 2023.
Bollinger and ONE are companies from Michigan, but this is not the only reason for the electric truck maker to choose the American battery manufacturer. The U.S. government already said it wants electric vehicles with crucial components made in the country. ONE also offers them as linkable battery packs. That will make working with one or two battery packs much easier, as Bollinger plans to sell the B4 with both options.
Neither Bollinger nor ONE said if the battery packs that Bollinger products will use will be tailor-made, but that is very likely the case. The B4 was conceived to have LFP battery packs from the very beginning, but it will also work at 800V to accept faster charging speeds than if it did at 400V or less.
Bollinger will likely order the battery packs it needs to ONE and will start receiving them by 2023 – when the ONE Circle factory starts its operations in Van Buren. ONE recently announced this new factory in Michigan. It will be a fast process because the building where the factory will be installed is ready. ONE takes possession of it in January 2023 and will start installing equipment and upgrading the facility immediately after that. Bollinger believes the first packs will be ready for the B4 production by the end of 2023.
Bollinger and ONE are companies from Michigan, but this is not the only reason for the electric truck maker to choose the American battery manufacturer. The U.S. government already said it wants electric vehicles with crucial components made in the country. ONE also offers them as linkable battery packs. That will make working with one or two battery packs much easier, as Bollinger plans to sell the B4 with both options.