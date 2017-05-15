autoevolution

Bollinger Electric SUV Rendering Shows an Interior Worthy of a Frying Pan

 
15 May 2017, 12:09 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
Bollinger Motors is the latest in the list of automotive startups you've never heard of. The NYC-based company is run by Robert Bollinger and has been releasing bits and pieces of information on its upcoming electric SUV over the course of this month.
After showing us a puddle reflection of the vehicle's exterior and the completely naked chassis, it has now released a rendering of the EV's interior. Much like the ones before, the image is just as black-and-white and eyebrow-raising as the ones before it.

Not that much is known about the mysterious vehicle so far, but the little that has transpired so far has us wondering who it will be for? It sounds like Bollinger is building a real off-road beast judging by the tires mounted in the chassis photos and the claimed ground clearance of 15.5 inches that can be further adjusted by ten more inches with the help of a self-leveling, 4-wheel independent, hydro-pneumatic suspension.

An off-road electric vehicle of this size makes absolutely no sense, especially since the interior image suggests the SUV isn't exactly going to be on the cheap side. After all, how cheap can an EV built by a small company be?

While the "all-electric full-size truck" doesn't even have an estimated price so far, its creator does speak about cost cutting and efficient manufacturing techniques. These two aspects also explain the boxy, flat-surfaced design of its exterior that we can grasp from the only image available so far.

Bollinger Motors will make its own aluminum panels for further cost reduction and it will use the material on the inside as well. The rendering shows a dashboard that's just as featureless as the exterior appears to be, which a lot of people might find extremely appealing, but others could interpret as lazy designers.

The SUV gets mechanical gauges embedded in the aluminum plate that sits just behind the steering wheel. Apart from a small circular thingy in the center, the dials appear to be the only elements stirring the simplicity of the dashboard. Please also note the side mirrors that wouldn't look out of place on a 50-year-old truck.

All this suggests Bollinger is going for a "hipster mobile" look for its unborn electric SUV, but at the end of the day it all comes down to pricing. If all this extreme simplicity is affordable, then we'll have to apologize and eat our hats; if it's not, then expect to see a lot of them parked in front of the coolest places to hang out in L.A.

Here is Robert Bollinger talking about his creation (via Electrek): “The vehicle’s generous use of aluminum continues into the occupant cabin and is featured along the instrument panel (IP). The IP has four prominent circular gauges including a multi function LED display which signals various vehicle warnings as well as vehicle status and system information; a mechanical speedometer with an odometer inset; a unique mechanical tachometer which displays the revolutions per minute (RPM) of the drive motors; and a mechanical battery level indicator. All of the gauges have chrome bezels, black backgrounds and white numbering and lettering giving the IP a clean and classic look.”

“I wanted the interior to have an uncomplicated design that was in keeping with the exterior. With simple mechanical gauges and displays, flat dash panels, a tall roof and tons of glass, we want you to look out at nature and not at a huge computer screen in the middle of the dash,”

“The HVAC system employs an industry-first, 3-section, rotating tubular vent system which sits atop the dashboard and runs the length of the windshield. In keeping with the B1’s overall hands-on design directive, occupants roll the tubes to direct airflow either toward themselves, toward the windshield or somewhere in-between, creating an infinitely adjustable climate tool.”
bollinger motors bollinger EV electric SUV electric startup
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78