autoevolution

Boeing Starliner Spaceship Targets Extended Stay in Orbit

8 Apr 2019, 9:57 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Space Junk
The first uncrewed test flight for the Boeing Starliner capsule is still several months away, having been delayed recently on account of either safety concerns raised by the American Space Agency or "limited launch opportunities in April and May," depending on the source. But that doesn’t stop the company from planning in advance.
11 photos
SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket detailsBoeing StarlinerBoeing Starliner
In a joint statement released at the end of last week, NASA and Boeing said they have agreed to significantly increase the first crewed flight’s mission duration.

When it launches with people on board, hopefully by the end of the year, the Starliner will head for the International Space Station (ISS) and stay there for an “extended duration.”

The organizations did not say what that actually means, but usually spacecraft reaching the ISS end up spending months attached to the station. As an exception, the SpaceX Crew Dragon spent only a few days in space in March.

The long stay in orbit for the Starliner is needed to “complete additional microgravity research, maintenance, and other activities,” says NASA.

But before that happens, Boeing and its spaceship will have to make it through a pad abort test and an uncrewed test flight now scheduled for August.  

The Starliner has a diameter of 4.56 meters (15.0 ft) and will be compatible for launch on top a wider range of launch rockets, including SpaceX’s Falcon, the Atlas V, Delta IV, and the future Vulcan. It can accommodate a crew of up to seven astronauts, reduced to four if the capsule is carrying cargo as well.

Just as SpaceX’s Crew Dragon, the Starliner is reusable, having been built to be launched and landed ten times before replacing. The Starliner is the first ever capsule to be capable of landing on solid ground, thanks to the use of an airbag landing system in addition to the parachutes.
boeing starliner Boeing starliner NASA ISS spacex CREW DRAGON
press release
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Latest car models:
PORSCHE Cayenne Turbo CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Coupe Medium SUVPORSCHE Cayenne CoupePORSCHE Cayenne Coupe Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ GLC CoupeMERCEDES BENZ GLC Coupe Medium SUVMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC SedanMercedes-AMG A 35 4MATIC Sedan Entry PremiumCADILLAC CT5CADILLAC CT5 Medium PremiumAll car models  
 
 