Boeing's X-37B Has Touched Down at NASA's Kennedy Space Center After 908 Days in Space

The reusable spaceplane has now flown over 1.3 billion miles across its six missions, spending a total of 3,774 days in space. It has now “stepped” back down on Earth, after completing its latest mission.
“This mission highlights the Space Force's focus on collaboration in space exploration and expanding low-cost access to space for our partners, within and outside of the Department of the Air Force (DAF),” said Gen. Chance Saltzman, Chief of Space Operations.
The autonomous space vehicle was first launched back in 2010, with this sixth mission starting in May 2020. A few experiments were carried out throughout the time in space, including a solar energy experiment designed by the Naval Research Lab, along with a satellite (FalconSat-8) designed and built by U.S. Air Force Academy cadets and the Air Force Research Laboratory.
FalconSat-8 is still on orbit today, after being successfully deployed in October 2021.
Some other NASA experiments carried out throughout the mission looked into how space exposure affects different materials, as well as its effect on seeds over the long term. This latter one was specifically tied to potential future interplanetary missions, along with establishing permanent bases in space.
Built using light composite materials instead of aluminum, the X-37B is only one-fourth the size of the Space Shuttle, but has a similar body style and landing profile.
It’s one of the world’s newest and most advanced spacecraft, and the program represents a partnership between the U.S Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office and the U.S. Space Force.
Combining the best of aircraft and spacecraft technology, the X-37B has managed to set a new endurance record of 908 days on orbit, smashing the previous one of “just” 780 days. The re-entry spacecraft landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:22 a.m. ET, on November 12, 2022.
In 2020, the X-37B received the Robert J. Collier Trophy for advancing the performance, efficiency, and safety of air and space vehicles.
The autonomous space vehicle was first launched back in 2010, with this sixth mission starting in May 2020. A few experiments were carried out throughout the time in space, including a solar energy experiment designed by the Naval Research Lab, along with a satellite (FalconSat-8) designed and built by U.S. Air Force Academy cadets and the Air Force Research Laboratory.
FalconSat-8 is still on orbit today, after being successfully deployed in October 2021.
Some other NASA experiments carried out throughout the mission looked into how space exposure affects different materials, as well as its effect on seeds over the long term. This latter one was specifically tied to potential future interplanetary missions, along with establishing permanent bases in space.
Built using light composite materials instead of aluminum, the X-37B is only one-fourth the size of the Space Shuttle, but has a similar body style and landing profile.
It’s one of the world’s newest and most advanced spacecraft, and the program represents a partnership between the U.S Department of the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office and the U.S. Space Force.
Combining the best of aircraft and spacecraft technology, the X-37B has managed to set a new endurance record of 908 days on orbit, smashing the previous one of “just” 780 days. The re-entry spacecraft landed at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 5:22 a.m. ET, on November 12, 2022.
In 2020, the X-37B received the Robert J. Collier Trophy for advancing the performance, efficiency, and safety of air and space vehicles.