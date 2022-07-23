Boeing 737 MAX Is "ReBooted" After Airshow Sales-Company Says

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker signed a deal to purchase 25 737 MAX 10 jetliners in a deal that had initially been struck earlier in the year but had lapsed. Reuters had reported on Wednesday that the Gulf carrier may revive the order at the air show.
Boeing executives had to have been feeling pretty good about the interest expressed by carriers in the MAX 10, the largest variant of its best-selling but troubled family of jetliners.
In just over three years, the company has endured two catastrophic crashes involving 737 MAX planes that resulted in a worldwide grounding of the jetliner for almost two years. During most of that time, global air travel came to a standstill in the wake of the medical crisis. Emerging from the pandemic in recent months has exposed airlines and manufacturers to supply chain delays, parts shortages, and staffing issues.
The scuttlebutt throughout the five-day show highlighted industrial issues rather than aircraft sales. Rebounding from the pandemic and a historic, unprecedented shutdown of the industry has left suppliers and manufacturers scrambling for everything from parts to raw materials to keep production flowing.
With the $3.4 billion (3.32 euros) at list prices, Qatar's order culminated in what can only be described as a 'Boeing-centric' air show regarding commercial aircraft sales. Boeing arrived at Farnborough focused on rekindling interest in the MAX 10 even as the program's fate lies in the hands of U.S. government regulators to certify the airliner before the end of the year.
Despite the uncertain future of the 737 MAX 10 certification, production quality issues of the 787 Dreamliner, and the delay in launching the 777X, Boeing reported 167 orders.
Rival Airbus was under much less pressure this year than in past shows. Moreover, they are running full steam for the next 5-6 years and secured just a single order for twelve planes for Delta Airlines.
