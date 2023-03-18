autoevolution

Bobcat RogueX Concept Is Not Only Electric and Autonomous but Also a Little Bad-Ass

• By:
Every carmaker is praised by the crowds when a new concept car emerges. But what about construction vehicle manufacturers? Are they capable to surprise us the same way? Bobcat hopes so.
Bobcat RogueX electric and autonomous concept 7 photos
Photo: Bobcat
Bobcat RogueX electric and autonomous conceptBobcat RogueX electric and autonomous conceptBobcat RogueX electric and autonomous conceptBobcat RogueX electric and autonomous conceptBobcat RogueX electric and autonomous conceptBobcat S7X electric
This news should be about the world’s first all-electric skid-steer loader. Its name is Bobcat S7X, and it was unveiled at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023. It’s the little brother of last year’s T7X and is powered by a 60.5 kWh lithium-ion battery.

It can operate for up to eight hours between charges, and it takes ten hours to fully charge its battery. The electric drive motors’ torque is as much as three times greater than traditional loaders, outperforming its diesel-powered equivalents.

Right, that should sum it up, nice to see you S7X, goodbye. Now let’s focus on the other Bobcat showcased on “the largest construction show in North America!” Because this concept should have been a star at SEMA Show.

First of all, it’s named RogueX. I don’t think that Rogue from ‘X-Men’ would have been interested in such machinery. But, as far as the construction sector is concerned, this concept is really wild. Because it’s an autonomous vehicle, it doesn’t need an operator cab.

Bobcat S7X electric
Photo: Bobcat
This has tremendous implications at the design level. Compared to similar vehicles, the RogueX is very low, so it can go places where other vehicles can’t. Just think about the recent earthquakes in Turkey and how helpful such machinery could be.

It could also be used in environments that pose a high hazard to human health, like chemical or radioactive sites. Because it’s very compact and its tracks make it capable on any type of terrain, it could pave the way for other vehicles.

But mostly, it was conceived to “break all the rules” and “with consideration for the worksite of the future.” So, it’s a glimpse into the future of remote operation jobs in construction. One scenario is a human operator can accomplish more using several autonomous machines.

But we’re not here to start a “they want to steal our jobs!” debate. The Bobcat RogueX concept is interesting because it’s said to not use any hydraulics. There’s no technical detail, but at least we can tell you it’s using “advanced kinematics.” Whatever that means.

Bobcat RogueX electric and autonomous concept
Photo: Bobcat
Another advantage of dropping the operator cab is that RogueX combines both vertical-path and radial-path lift capabilities, a unique functionality that places this utilitarian concept in a category all its own. I know, it doesn’t sound exciting like “less than 2 seconds to 60 mph”, but that will do.

The guys from Bobcat state that RogueX is just the beginning of what they call “a framework for what is possible.” It means in the near future we’ll get to see other iterations of this concept. Until then, we urge filmmakers to cast it as the sidekick of the next Terminator. Because RogueX looks up to the task.

Video thumbnail
  If you liked the article, please follow us:  Google News icon Google News Youtube Instagram

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

electric vehicles autonomous vehicles work machinery
About the author: Oraan Marc
Oraan Marc profile photo

After graduating college with an automotive degree, Oraan went for a journalism career. 15 years went by and another switch turned him from a petrolhead into an electrohead, so watch his profile for insight into green tech, EVs of all kinds and alternative propulsion systems.
Full profile

 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories