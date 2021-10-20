Bobby Haas Built a Unique Motorcycle Collection, Served As a Patron to Custom Builders

Haas, the creator and curator of the Haas Moto Museum & Sculpture Gallery in the Design District of Dallas, put together a collection of 230-plus rare classic and custom motorcycles.
Haas made a fortune on soft drinks in the 1980s, found a calling during the 2000s as a National Geographic photographer famed for his aerial images and then discovered his true calling in 2011 - at the age of 64 - when bought his first motorcycle. Haas said the collection represented his “last professional arc.”
In what may seem a strange statement from a man of immense wealth, Haas wasn’t into motorcycles for the money.
Dmagazine.com. “Here, whether you’re talking about the designers, the mechanics, the guys who have shops—these guys don’t make a lot of money,” Haas said. “But if you ask them whether they’re happy, they all say yes. The motives are basically to share what you create. This museum is something that I really wanted for the city of Dallas. Dallas has been good to me, and I love this town. I’ll be here until they take the boots off of me.”
Now that the boots are off, Haas’ passing will be deeply felt among those he knew in the world of custom motorcycles.
“I haven’t ridden any bike in here. To me, these are artistic pieces. I wouldn’t use a painting to cut a sandwich on,” Haas said of his collection.
One of his most prized bikes, an example of George Roy’s Majestic, came with the kind of story he loved about motorcycles and the people who make them and love them.
“It’s one of the most stunning motorcycles in the world now. It has great meaning to me because this is his family legacy, and he wanted it in my hands. So I think I’m the only museum in the world with one of each,” Haas says of his friend’s Majestic. “I’ve bought over 150 bikes and I’ve sold zero,” Haas says of the collection in his showroom. “One of the things that appeals to me about these is the fact that I went from being a businessman with no background in motorcycles. I buy a few motorcycles. I start riding a motorcycle, and I’m just hooked by the passion of the industry. I think that happened to Georges Roy. The difference with Georges Roy is he got out of it because he was looking for commercial success. I’m looking more for artistic success.”
The museum and the connections he made with custom builders led him to commission a startling set of custom bikes from some of the most daring builders at work today.
Haas made a fortune on soft drinks in the 1980s, found a calling during the 2000s as a National Geographic photographer famed for his aerial images and then discovered his true calling in 2011 - at the age of 64 - when bought his first motorcycle. Haas said the collection represented his “last professional arc.”
In what may seem a strange statement from a man of immense wealth, Haas wasn’t into motorcycles for the money.
Dmagazine.com. “Here, whether you’re talking about the designers, the mechanics, the guys who have shops—these guys don’t make a lot of money,” Haas said. “But if you ask them whether they’re happy, they all say yes. The motives are basically to share what you create. This museum is something that I really wanted for the city of Dallas. Dallas has been good to me, and I love this town. I’ll be here until they take the boots off of me.”
Now that the boots are off, Haas’ passing will be deeply felt among those he knew in the world of custom motorcycles.
“I haven’t ridden any bike in here. To me, these are artistic pieces. I wouldn’t use a painting to cut a sandwich on,” Haas said of his collection.
One of his most prized bikes, an example of George Roy’s Majestic, came with the kind of story he loved about motorcycles and the people who make them and love them.
“It’s one of the most stunning motorcycles in the world now. It has great meaning to me because this is his family legacy, and he wanted it in my hands. So I think I’m the only museum in the world with one of each,” Haas says of his friend’s Majestic. “I’ve bought over 150 bikes and I’ve sold zero,” Haas says of the collection in his showroom. “One of the things that appeals to me about these is the fact that I went from being a businessman with no background in motorcycles. I buy a few motorcycles. I start riding a motorcycle, and I’m just hooked by the passion of the industry. I think that happened to Georges Roy. The difference with Georges Roy is he got out of it because he was looking for commercial success. I’m looking more for artistic success.”
The museum and the connections he made with custom builders led him to commission a startling set of custom bikes from some of the most daring builders at work today.