Boating Deal of the Month: Tenacious Is Full of Sporting History and Up for Grabs at $499K

Let's face it: very few of us have the cash needed to own a boat or a superyacht. Well, in the spirit of helping people like you and me get our sea legs, I've decided to bring the Tenacious to light. It's nothing more than a history-filled sport fisher selling for $499K.
That's right, folks, no more than $499K (€460K at current exchange rates) is all you need to get your hands on the floating retreat you see in the image gallery. Heck, with a bit of haggling or just ganging up on the broker, Northrop & Johnson, you may be able to get that price down even further. Time to see what the boating deal of this month has to offer.
First and foremost, take a nice long look at the images in the gallery to make sure you and five other friends will be pitching in to get your hands on Tenacious. If that's the case, you'll be purchasing a boat that was built back in 1992, so it's got quite a few years on the clock, not to mention usage. In all, Tenacious includes four staterooms but can only accommodate six guests; another part of the presentation page for Tenacious states that up to eight CAN settle in for a few nights.
It was also built in Stuart, Florida, by Dominick LaCombe, none other than the founder of Monterey Boats and American Custom Yachts, so you know this one's ready to tame the seas. While it is a tad older, Tenacious does include all new electronics (Garmin radar and chart plotter), a watermarker (FCI), an ice maker, and all the fridge and freezer space needed to stay afloat for days.
Speaking of staying afloat, nothing other than fiberglass, laminated wood, and Kevlar is used to bring this hull to life, allowing the Tenacious to reach top speeds of 25 knots (29m mph). This is made possible by two 12V92 DDEC Detroit Diesel engines with direct drive. Oh, and in recent years, the port engine has been completely rebuilt, and the starboard unit has had its injectors replaced and serviced.
Nonetheless, fishing isn't all that Tenacious has to offer. For example, the flybridge includes the systems needed to control the boat, but there's also a bit of lounging space at the rear. One deck lower, we find that fighting chair and all the rods I mentioned and at the bow of this 65-footer (20 m), a 1,000-pound davit is present for lowering a tender into the surrounding waters. Once this deck space has been cleared, you can do whatever you wish with the space: sunbathing, anyone?
At this stage, being a sport fisher and all, you'd think that the story ends there, but in fact, there's so much more here than meets the eye. For that, we have to head into the belly of the beast and lock eyes with a very private lounge. It's here that you and your fellow fishermen or friends will relax after a day in the sun, grab a drink from the bar nearby, and enjoy a view of the expanse outside. What I enjoyed about the space most was the whole cigar lounge, which was brought about by tones of wood and warm lighting reflecting off cream cushions and walls.
From here, there's really only one thing to do: give Northrop & Johnson a ring, get your group of friends together, and head down to see this beauty in person. Just be sure to bring your checkbook as you could be leaving the bay in your very own boat, and to think, all you needed was under $500K; a worthy boating deal.
But there are plenty of other reasons why you should consider Tenacious, especially if you're into the whole tournament fishing scene. For example, this puppy was built for none other than golfing legend Greg Norman, who, at his peak, spent 331 weeks as the #1 in the world during the '80s and '90s.
Since Tenacious has been aimed exclusively at the sport fishing scene, it's also equipped with plenty of gear to help owners get in on the action. This includes Furuno sonar, a full fighting chair and cockpit, bait tanks, custom rod holders, and a seemingly endless list of other features, all designed to bring home the gold, as it has several times in the past.
However, some of your guests are bound to head down to the lowest level in the Tenacious, where those promised staterooms wait for tired bones. For most of the guests, bunk beds are all they'll find, but if you draw the long straw, you'll find yourself relaxing in a private bedroom with a queen bed and ensuite bathroom. Oh, and to ensure utter comfort while at sea, a water filtration system, AC, plumbing, electrical, and heating are all in place, just to name a few.
