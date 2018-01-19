autoevolution
 

BMW Z4 Drops Some Camo, Looks Sporty Next to Supra

19 Jan 2018, 13:31 UTC
These are our best photos of the all-new BMW Z4 yet, revealing most of the production details on this very likable roadster. Yeah, we know it's still got some camouflage on, but none of it is stopping us from seeing its design.
While the Z4 has already been previewed by a concept shown at Pebble Beach, we're pretty sure the production car looks different in several ways, mostly at the front.

We've seen a lot of kidney grilles, but not like this one. Not only does the outside shape stray from the rounded shape, but the vertical bars are now dots. Could this be a response to Mercedes' star explosions grilles?

This bumper seems over-designed as well, a lot like the one on the BMW X2 crossover. The side air intakes are somewhat triangular, backed up by more intakes in the middle of the bumper.

Around the back, the taillights have a hint of the i8's three-dimensionality. The line going down the side of the car ends with a pronounced trunk spoiler. The Z4 prototype has a double exhaust system with either round or square tips. The latter probably belongs to the M40i configuration, which should use an identical powertrain to the X3 M40i and the upcoming M340i sedan.

One of the spyshots also shows the Toyota Supra, proving that even though the two cars are styled differently, they do share proportions. Despite being a coupe, the Japanese car looks a little fatter, though.

While the M40i with the track package will undoubtedly get the lion's share of attention, BMW will sell plenty of average Z4 models. According to our information, the range will kick off with a 20i model producing just under 200 hp from a 2-liter turbo.

Will they offer diesel? It's hard to say, but rivals like the Audi TT and Mercedes SLC do frugal versions of their own.
