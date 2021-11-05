BMW X8 M Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept Confirmed for November 29 Debut, Might Be Called XM

BMW has confirmed that an all-new high-powered hybrid electric concept vehicle will make its debut on November 29 at 8:00 pm EST, and we believe it will be the so-called X8 M plug-in hybrid SUV we’ve been seeing so much lately, courtesy of our spy photographers. Some say the flagship people hauler could be called the XM, but we’ll just have to wait and see on that one, especially since Citroen used to own that moniker.

16 photos