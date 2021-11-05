BMW X8 M Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept Confirmed for November 29 Debut, Might Be Called XM

BMW has confirmed that an all-new high-powered hybrid electric concept vehicle will make its debut on November 29 at 8:00 pm EST, and we believe it will be the so-called X8 M plug-in hybrid SUV we’ve been seeing so much lately, courtesy of our spy photographers. Some say the flagship people hauler could be called the XM, but we’ll just have to wait and see on that one, especially since Citroen used to own that moniker.
The new SUV will be unveiled in a closed room setting by BMW M chairman Franciscus van Meel and head of BMW M Design Marcus Syring – it’s this type of secrecy that points to this being a flagship model, ergo the X8 M PHEV.
What we can tell you with absolute certainty is that this upcoming SUV will feature a brand-new design language, one that has already been depicted several times, including in this exclusive rendering by Bernhard Reichel we showed you back in June.
Some of its main aesthetic traits include the properly massive grille, split headlights, hatchback-like tailgate, sloping roof and vertically mounted quad exhaust pipes. We can sort of understand why BMW went with a split headlight design. This way they create a bigger flanking pattern around the grille, thus making the latter seem less obtrusive.
The fact that the grille is shaped more conservatively also helps, unlike the one from the 4 Series which looks like Bugs Bunny’s teeth.
top of the range model, powered by a V8 gasoline unit and an electric motor, combining for some 740 hp (750 ps). This would make it the brand’s most powerful production series vehicle.
In the short-to-medium turn, such plug-in hybrid performance models will live alongside future fully electric M cars until the latter will be all that remains at the turn of the decade.
What we can tell you with absolute certainty is that this upcoming SUV will feature a brand-new design language, one that has already been depicted several times, including in this exclusive rendering by Bernhard Reichel we showed you back in June.
Some of its main aesthetic traits include the properly massive grille, split headlights, hatchback-like tailgate, sloping roof and vertically mounted quad exhaust pipes. We can sort of understand why BMW went with a split headlight design. This way they create a bigger flanking pattern around the grille, thus making the latter seem less obtrusive.
The fact that the grille is shaped more conservatively also helps, unlike the one from the 4 Series which looks like Bugs Bunny’s teeth.
top of the range model, powered by a V8 gasoline unit and an electric motor, combining for some 740 hp (750 ps). This would make it the brand’s most powerful production series vehicle.
In the short-to-medium turn, such plug-in hybrid performance models will live alongside future fully electric M cars until the latter will be all that remains at the turn of the decade.