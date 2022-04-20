BMW X7 M CS Does Not Make Too Much XB7 or XM Sense, Gets Rendered Anyway

Just recently, BMW kicked off a completely new polemics subject with the introduction of a split-headlight design for their flagship models. For now, just the 2023 X7 LCI and its Alpina XB7 sibling adopted it, but more will follow suit.
The 7 Series and i7 sedan flagships will surely adopt the new and controversial styling, and even BMW’s upcoming XM plug-in hybrid super-SUV might not be entirely safe. Speaking of the latter, its rumored arrival with no less than 750 horsepower from a hybrid powertrain (and even some EV juice to travel 50 miles/80 km, apparently) would defeat the purpose of having a hulking X7 M running around, right?
Even BMW just kind of unofficially denied X7 access to full-blown M GmbH goodies when they switched the top-tier moniker from M50i to M60i with the advent of the LCI (Life Cycle Impulse, fancy speak for a standard facelift), if you need our own two cents on the matter. Plus, there is also the equally updated Alpina XB7 to speak of, which comes complete with 613 horsepower if an M60i’s 523-hp 4.4-liter S68 V8 feels a tad “underpowered.”
But why are we going on and on with this new flagship tier of X7 M60i, Alpina XB7, and BMW XM? Well, we are just trying to show there would be no more room left for a fully-fledged X7 M, let alone a CS (Clubsport) version... Alas, does anyone think that virtual automotive artists would care? Not at all, as demonstrated by the pixel master known as superrenderscars on social media, who continues to explore the Bavarian depths of styling a flagship SUV like the 2023 X7 LCI.
So, after coming up with a 2022 BMW X7 M50i “SuperVan” with six digital doors mere hours ahead of the official reveal of BMW’s LCI and a pre-emptive introduction of the 2023 XM with both Concept XM and X7 LCI upgrades, now it is time to further his Bavarian obsession into M territory. And while an X7 M CS feels illogical at this point, who knows what the BMW head honchos really think about it...
