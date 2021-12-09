BMW X6 Looks Like a Ship From 'The Expanse' Thanks to Aggressive LARTE Design Body Kit

The G06 BMW X6 is already one of the world’s most aggressively styled SUVs, featuring a powerful front end with a large (though thankfully not too large) grille, muscular haunches and a fastback-like rear end that helps give the Bavarian people hauler the appearance of a Coupe. 19 photos



On one hand, we totally understand if you happen to dislike these types of SUVs. They are overly styled, with an emphasis on looking as menacing as possible. However, we also know that a lot of people love them, otherwise not only would there not be a



Then again, rivals such as Porsche and Mercedes are doing things a little bit differently, with the Cayenne Coupe and the GLE Coupe featuring more conservative designs. The Audi Q8 is somewhere in between, although design-wise, we’d say it’s more traditional-looking than the X6, with less complex lines and creases throughout.



Anyway, if the X6 is your cup of tea, so to speak, then you’ll probably like this custom body kit by tuner



Buyers can opt either for premium carbon fiber or composite materials for the parts, which you can also get in "body color" as opposed to a classic glossy black finish.



As far as we can tell, you can get the body kit for just about any G06 X6 variant, as there is no mention of them being exclusive to the X6 M.



