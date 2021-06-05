BMW X4 M Drag Races Porsche Macan Turbo and Alfa Stelvio QV, Excuses Follow

The BMW X4 M is the SUV equivalent of an M4 Coupe, and that's pretty fast. But let's see if it can really keep up with potent rivals like the Porsche Macan Turbo and the Alfa Romeo Stelvio QV.
A decade ago, the BMW X4 M would have been one of the hottest German cars. But it arrives somewhat late to the performance SUV party and doesn't seem to get enough attention. Maybe it needs to take on a couple of adversaries and teach them a thing or two.
If the lack of AWD makes the M4 somewhat slower, there's no such problem in the X4 M. It's got the most potent inline-6 engine around, a 3.0-liter that's twin-turbocharged to produce 503 horsepower (510 PS).
The funniest thing about the video is how it came to be. Apparently, Mat Watson asked Yianni to buy an X4 M and he did but doesn't know anything about it. It's the most expensive vehicle here, but ties with the Alfa in terms of power.
This Stelvio Quadrifoglio is pretty old tech, but still deadly. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 is Ferrari-tuned and produces 503 hp as well, plus about 10% more torque than the X4 M. It also sounds fantastic.
And finally, we have one of the oldest performance SUVs in this class. The Macan came out in 2014 and this newer Turbo model debuted in 2019. It replaces the Porsche-made engine with an Audi 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 434 hp (440 PS). Again, we don't know what to expect, since this isn't the classic Stuttgart engine, but it should still be fast. Apparently, it's the cheapest car in the race, and that's pretty unusual for a Porsche.
So who wins? The first race is technically a failure because the X4 M doesn't launch well. But that just goes to show BMW needs to step up its launch control game.
When it does launch, the BMW flies away, but the lead isn't gigantic. Even so, a win is a win. So the X4 M is quick, but not quick enough for a guy who's got a Lamborghini Urus parked at home.
The rolling race is unusually interesting because two of the cars are nearing their speed limiter by the end of the runway. You don't always see that with SUV races.
If the lack of AWD makes the M4 somewhat slower, there's no such problem in the X4 M. It's got the most potent inline-6 engine around, a 3.0-liter that's twin-turbocharged to produce 503 horsepower (510 PS).
The funniest thing about the video is how it came to be. Apparently, Mat Watson asked Yianni to buy an X4 M and he did but doesn't know anything about it. It's the most expensive vehicle here, but ties with the Alfa in terms of power.
This Stelvio Quadrifoglio is pretty old tech, but still deadly. The 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 is Ferrari-tuned and produces 503 hp as well, plus about 10% more torque than the X4 M. It also sounds fantastic.
And finally, we have one of the oldest performance SUVs in this class. The Macan came out in 2014 and this newer Turbo model debuted in 2019. It replaces the Porsche-made engine with an Audi 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 that produces 434 hp (440 PS). Again, we don't know what to expect, since this isn't the classic Stuttgart engine, but it should still be fast. Apparently, it's the cheapest car in the race, and that's pretty unusual for a Porsche.
So who wins? The first race is technically a failure because the X4 M doesn't launch well. But that just goes to show BMW needs to step up its launch control game.
When it does launch, the BMW flies away, but the lead isn't gigantic. Even so, a win is a win. So the X4 M is quick, but not quick enough for a guy who's got a Lamborghini Urus parked at home.
The rolling race is unusually interesting because two of the cars are nearing their speed limiter by the end of the runway. You don't always see that with SUV races.