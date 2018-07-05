BMW X2 Dahler Competition Line is Tuning Done Right

As the coupe-ified brother of the X1, the X2 is hot stuff for BMW in every market of this big blue planet we call Earth. And as we wait for the M35i to go official with 300 horsepower from a 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo, Swiss tuner Dahler Design & Technik decided to work its magic on existing powertrain options of the crossover.
Available for the 118i, 120i, 18d, and 20d, the chip tuning program offered by Dahler takes things up a notch in every aspect. After the re-flash, the X2 churns out 158, 223, 174, and 220 horsepower, respectively, as well as 264, 340, 390, and 450 Nm of torque. These increases are still far off the M35i that could go live by year’s end, but on the other hand, good luck finding a brawnier X2 out there.
Going along with the chip tuning is an aftermarket exhaust system beautified with the Dahler logo. Thanks to valve technology and a number of tailpipe finishers, you won’t find it hard to choose an exhaust to suit your taste and the powertrain.
Sports springs or a complete sports suspension package (springs and shock absorbers) help the X2 keep its belly closer to the ground, thus helping with the handling. The more expensive option from Dahler also happens to be adjustable in both height and hardness, therefore offering the best of both worlds.
Even though Dahler doesn’t have any body kits or interior customization to offer at the present moment for this product, the Swiss tuner is much obliged to put the X2 on 20- or 21-inch lightweight alloy wheels. We’re not sure about how these wheels affect driving dynamic, but then again, they definitely look good in this application.
Launched in October 2017 with front- and all-wheel drive, the X2 is manufactured in Regensburg, Germany alongside the X1, 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Tourer, 3 Series, M3, 4 Series Cabriolet, and M4 Cabriolet. Over in the United States, the cheapest X2 of them all is the sDrive28i at $36,400.
