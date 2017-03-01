autoevolution

BMW Won't Integrate Android Auto, Will Focus On Apps For Connected Drive

 
1 Mar 2017, 9:06 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
BMW has no plans to introduce Android Auto in its vehicles, but its customers with this operating system will be connected to their automobiles.
Instead of being Android haters, those at BMW have a different strategy in mind, which focuses on developing a platform that will be used to integrate numerous functions in the future. The mentioned platform is the company’s ConnectedDrive, which already has a cloud interface.

BMW has decided not to integrate Android Auto in its cars because it does not want to bring screens from the operating system to its vehicles. Instead, customers who have Android-based handsets would be connected to their cars using the multimedia unit, just like they are today, but with a better integration of services and solutions.

In an interview with Dieter May, BMW’s senior vice president of Digital Services and Business Models, TechCrunch has learned that the German brand has other plans in this field. Apparently, BMW does not consider that allowing third-party developers put interfaces in its automobiles is suitable in the premium segment.

One of the examples provided by Dieter May is that of a BMW 7 Series customer, who would not like to ask Alexa to roll up the windows. Alexa is Amazon’s virtual assistant, and BMW already integrated the system in some of its cars, but the example was offered just to explain the concept.

Instead of integrating everything as is, BMW wants to have an interface that is capable of “talking” to all of the relevant systems and “assistants,” and then use each of them to offer an ecosystem of functions.

As BMW’s representative has explained in the interview, none of the virtual assistants currently available are “great for everything,” which made the company’s engineers decide to build a system to integrate every important option.

Microsoft’s Cortana is already incorporated in prototype form, but more should follow in the future. At the end of the day, the main feature here will be the BMW Connected Drive cloud and platform, which will integrate the best elements from every virtual assistant supplier that signs a contract with BMW.

The blue-and-white roundel brand expects to show its latest integration to production vehicles at the Consumer Electronics Show, held each year in Las Vegas, at the beginning of the year.

The official even provided a nifty hint - if the company shows off a technology at the CES, it will reach production by the next edition of the CES.
Android Auto BMW infotainment iDrive technology
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Faraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About ItFaraday Future FF 91 - Five Coolest Things About It
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Was 2016 The Year of Electric Cars or Autonomous Ones? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Car-To-X-Communication: The Pros And Cons of The Tech That Will Come To Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673