BMW Will Add Android Automotive OS to Some Models from 2023

The BMW Group announced plans to integrate the Android Automotive operating system (AAOS) into some of its model lines beginning from 2023. The announcement was made at this year’s Automobil-Elektronik Kongress, and the automaker mentions that AAOS will be used as an alternative to the current Linux-based BMW Operating System 8.
The German luxury brand didn’t go into too many details, so no info regarding what BMW models will get the Google-owned infotainment operating system was revealed at this stage.
Company representatives did mention that Android Automotive OS would “enable the infotainment system to be individually configured” and would bring “tailored, individual and expanded digital features and options.” Again, no specifics as to what these features and options will be were released.
However, BMW Group’s lead developer for digital driving experience, Stephan Durach, assured everyone present at the congress that drivers would enjoy a unique, personalized digital experience in their BMWs with Android Automotive OS, with regular updates to be delivered over-the-air via the BMW Remote Software Upgrade.
“We are integrating the best aspects of all worlds – that could be our own in-house developments, Open Source or commercial software products, depending on what the specific solution looks like,” Durach said.
Considering the infotainment system uses the same codebase as phones and tablets running Android OS, it is likely the Android Automotive will offer drivers familiar applications such as Google Maps and Google Assistant.
Android Automotive OS was first introduced five years ago, with the Polestar 2 being the first vehicle to integrate the automotive infotainment system. Several other models from Volvo, GM, and Renault followed, like the Volvo XC40 Recharge, GMC Hummer EV, the Chevrolet Suburban, or the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric.
Other car makers that already announced plans to migrate to Android Automotive in the near future include Ford and its luxury division Lincoln, Stellantis, and Honda.
