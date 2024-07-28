BMW Vision Neue Klasse Gets Digitally Morphed Into a Fresh All-Electric 3 Series Touring

After the highly disparate design paradigms exhibited by models like the BMW 1 Series, 2 Series, M2, M3, 4 Series, M4, 5 Series and M5, 7 Series and i7, plus the iX, XM, or X7 LCI, now the Bavarians are prepared to unify everything into the 'Neue Klasse' styling.
Seriously, if you don't like the styling brought by the Vision Neue Klasse and Vision Neue Klasse X concepts, tough luck – BMW is preparing a design revolution, unlike anything we have seen in recent years. Everyone, including the rumor mill, our spy photographer partners, and even the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, is only seeing only Neue Klasse anywhere we look – at the next X3, at the next X5, and even the iX LCI, among many others.
BMW is also rumored to bring back the i3 moniker – this time around as part of the 3 Series roster, as is the case with the 5 Series and i5 or the 7 Series and i7 recently. Naturally, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is keen on unofficially and hypothetically envisioning what comes next for the 3 Series and its all-electric 'Neue Klasse' counterpart.
As such, this virtual artist, better known as Theottle on social media, has once again resorted to CGI slicing and dicing the Vision Neue Klasse concept into a member of the 3 Series and new i3 family. The sedan version is pretty straightforward - it will probably act as the zero-emissions counterpart of the G20 seventh-generation BMW 3 Series.
Since the latter just got its second refresh – or LCI as they like to call them – BMW now could separate the ICE and EV variants a little further compared to the 5 Series and i5 or the 7 Series and i7, which are essentially almost the same car albeit with different powertrains setups. Meanwhile, the Bavarians are hard at work developing and testing the sixth-generation BMW eDrive powertrain, which could land in all sorts of Neue Klasse iterations, including the upcoming iX3 and iX5 crossover SUVs but also a quirky new all-electric coupe that everyone heralds as the spiritual successor of the BMW M1 sports car.
Anyway, back to the all-electric 3 Series, the pixel master quickly rendered the sedan version based on the Vision Neue Klasse concept – which is only logical. However, now he has doubled up the production capacity with a wacky-looking BMW Neue Klasse Touring model in the latest behind-the-scenes making-of video that we have embedded below. So, what do you think? Do you like it enough to consider a positive vote if the German company ever decides to make it a station wagon reality or not?
