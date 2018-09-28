NASA Astronauts to Land on Mars and Find Elon Musk There

BMW Updates Cockpit Infotainment System, to Show it in Paris

In a connected age when buying a car involves taking into account much more than horsepower and torque, having a host of driver-oriented high-tech tools is essential for the success of any given brand. 21 photos



To be launched on the new generation 8 Series,



BMW promises a revised and modernized suite, fully digital and completely customizable, running the BMW Operating System 7.0 and controllable, for the first time, by voice command using the prompt Hey BMW.



The screens that relay the required information to the driver can now be customized with new options, that combine 2D and 3D graphics with new animation. The Info Display, for instance, no longer shows analog circular gauges, but design elements created to replicate the four-eyed look buyers usually associate with BMWs.



To be available on BMW cars in 23 languages starting March 2019, the voice command system will be catered to by an artificial intelligence personal assistant that can do everything from playing a certain song to explaining to the driver how different functions of the car work.



The assistant is also capable of detecting the physical state and mood of the driver, adjusting the lighting mood, music and temperature to make the driver more awake when he is tired, for instance.



All of the features of the new system will be subject to over-the-air updates, depending on the model.



