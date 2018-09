BMW Updates Cockpit Infotainment System, to Show it in Paris

BMW’s array of such features encompasses everything from how the screens are positioned in Bimmers to what they have to offer. On the market in this configuration for a while now, the suite has gotten a significant upgrade this year.To be launched on the new generation X5 Z4 and 3 Series , the new infotainment sustem will be shown for the first time starting next week at the Paris Motor Show.BMW promises a revised and modernized suite, fully digital and completely customizable, running the BMW Operating System 7.0 and controllable, for the first time, by voice command using the prompt Hey BMW.The screens that relay the required information to the driver can now be customized with new options, that combine 2D and 3D graphics with new animation. The Info Display, for instance, no longer shows analog circular gauges, but design elements created to replicate the four-eyed look buyers usually associate with BMWs.To be available on BMW cars in 23 languages starting March 2019, the voice command system will be catered to by an artificial intelligence personal assistant that can do everything from playing a certain song to explaining to the driver how different functions of the car work.The assistant is also capable of detecting the physical state and mood of the driver, adjusting the lighting mood, music and temperature to make the driver more awake when he is tired, for instance.All of the features of the new system will be subject to over-the-air updates, depending on the model.In the document attached below you can find all the changes made by BMW to the infotainment system.