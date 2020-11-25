Tuner Previews G82 BMW M4 Bumper for F30 3 Series, Huge Kidney Grilles Included

If there is something that BMW isn’t doing right these days, that would be exterior design. The change of heart became apparent with the introduction of the G22 4 Series, which features larger-than-life kidney grilles on every version from the 420i to the M4 Competition.
“I could rip the grille all day long,” said Frank Stephenson in a recent video about the German coupe’s exterior styling. The automotive designer responsible for the double spoiler of the Ford Escort RS Cosworth and the first-ever X5 didn’t stop there, though. “My objection is that BMW has tossed the baby out with the bathwater.”
He is not alone either. When the Bavarian automaker revealed the iX two weeks ago, you could hear a gasp followed by a lot of criticism from the people who afford Bimmers. The “OK boomer” social media post didn’t help the Munich-based company either, polarizing the target market even further instead of catering to it.
Heck, even the aftermarket is developing more sensible front bumpers for BMW. Prior Design from Germany has recently previewed two potential redesigns for the M3 and M4, adding that “we’re probably going to release this bumper for sale.”
There are, however, exceptions to the rule. KITT Tuning from Jilava, Romania is currently developing a replacement bumper for the F30 3 Series that has the potential to frighten small children. The customization shop has reportedly modeled the panel after the G82 M4 Competition, but made a few small modifications to accommodate the stock headlights of the older model.
The kidneys don’t bulge up at the top of the grille as they do on the go-faster coupe, so yeah, KITT Tuning isn’t fooling anyone. When asked on Instagram if there will be a new-style rear bumper available at some point in the future, the tuner replied “no.”
On that note, here’s a question for you. If you were to see an F30 3 Series with the front end of the G82 M4 Competition on the street, what would be the first thing popping into your mind? In my case, “that's very ew” would sum up my reaction.
He is not alone either. When the Bavarian automaker revealed the iX two weeks ago, you could hear a gasp followed by a lot of criticism from the people who afford Bimmers. The “OK boomer” social media post didn’t help the Munich-based company either, polarizing the target market even further instead of catering to it.
Heck, even the aftermarket is developing more sensible front bumpers for BMW. Prior Design from Germany has recently previewed two potential redesigns for the M3 and M4, adding that “we’re probably going to release this bumper for sale.”
There are, however, exceptions to the rule. KITT Tuning from Jilava, Romania is currently developing a replacement bumper for the F30 3 Series that has the potential to frighten small children. The customization shop has reportedly modeled the panel after the G82 M4 Competition, but made a few small modifications to accommodate the stock headlights of the older model.
The kidneys don’t bulge up at the top of the grille as they do on the go-faster coupe, so yeah, KITT Tuning isn’t fooling anyone. When asked on Instagram if there will be a new-style rear bumper available at some point in the future, the tuner replied “no.”
On that note, here’s a question for you. If you were to see an F30 3 Series with the front end of the G82 M4 Competition on the street, what would be the first thing popping into your mind? In my case, “that's very ew” would sum up my reaction.