BMW To Recall Over 45,000 7 Series Over Doors Opening on Their Own

BMW
will recall 45,484 7 Series
E65 and F01 vehicles in the USA over a problem that may lead to one of model's doors opening while driving.
The same company recalled the same model back in 2012 over a similar issue
, when a software error was to blame for the possibility of doors opening unpredictably during driving.
As Automotive News
reports, about 7,500 7 Series
units were repaired at the time to resolve the situation. However, all of them are now incorporated into the new recall procedure, which focuses on cars that are equipped with “Comfort Access” or “Soft Close Automatic” doors, and does not seem software-related.
BMW has decided to file a voluntary recall to respond to complaints from owners who said that their doors opened while driving. The NHTSA had received those complaints, and investigated the situation on behalf of the consumers.
The blue-and-white roundel decided to do a recall to prevent a civil fine that may have been issued if the automaker had not responded to a defect in the legally permitted interval.
BMW will notify clients of the affected cars when a fix is available, and those who have acquired the cars in the meantime are requested to contact their local dealer to find out if their automobiles are part of the action.
If one of the two optional types of equipment mentioned above is fitted to the doors of a 745i/745Li, 750i/750Li, 760i/760Li, or a B7 Alpina from the 2005 to 2008 model years, your 7 Series could be a part of the recall.
Please note that two generations of the flagship sedan are involved in this service action
, which includes the E65/66
and the F01/02
.
BMW does not have any knowledge of any injuries or accidents related to any 7 Series doors opening during driving. The corporation was informed of the existence of complaints this April, and its representatives decided to go ahead with the recall in early May.
Since then, the papers have been registered with the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration, the institution that handles this issues in the USA.
Regardless of the problem, the German automaker will inspect the vehicles, and the fix will be entirely free for the owners.