BMW To Pull the Plug on the i3 for the U.S. Market Next Month?

In production since 2013, at the Leipzig plant in Germany, with a design signed by Richard Kim, who is also responsible for the Spyder version of the i8, first-gen X1, and Faraday Future FF 91, the BMW i3 is about to bite the dust in the United States, or so it appears.
With a U.S. inventory said to have been at the lowest point over the last 12 months, the BMW i3 will be discontinued in July 2021, BMWBlog reports, citing a dealer bulletin. The model will remain on sale in other markets, however, for the moment at least, the quoted website claims.
We have also reached out to the Munich auto firm and will be updating this story when we hear back from them.
In the meantime, those who need an i3 in their lives can still place an order, as the EV is listed on the BMW USA official website in two variants. The 2021 i3 carries an MSRP of $44,450, before incentives, and packs a 168 HP and 110 lb-ft (149 Nm) of torque electric motor that enables a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration in 7.2 seconds, and a 93 mph (150 kph) top speed.
With the 42 kWh battery all juiced up, which can be charged in less than 6 hours, it can travel for up to 153 miles (246 km). The range extender option lifts the range to 200 miles (322 km), and is offered from $48,300. A slightly sportier BMW i3s is also part of the range, offered from $47,650, with 181 HP, and a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 6.8 seconds.
Sales of the BMW i3 were at 6,092 in 2014, when it was introduced in the U.S., only to peak at 11,024 the following year, according to Carsalesbase. In 2016, 2017 and 2018, the automaker delivered 7,625, 6,276 and 6,117 units, respectively. The demand dropped to 4,854 cars in 2019, and only 1,508 last year.
