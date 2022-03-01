BMW “The Meta” Is M Motorsport's 50th Anniversary Imaginary M.H.C. Baja SUV

Recently, BMW M GmbH tried to focus the start of its 50th-anniversary celebrations with an emotional campaign dubbed “WE ARE M.” However, it did not have the expected outcome.
There was no special-edition M4 CSL in sight, and their video (embedded below) even upset fans. All because controversial models like the i4 M50 or iX M60 were placed right next to the brand’s motorsport legends. Well, the German premium sports car maker should know better, but does it care?
Just in case it does not, there is a better M 50th anniversary alternative. Unfortunately, it comes from an unofficial source. And also belongs in the virtual realm. Carlos Pecino, the virtual artist better known as colorsponge on social media, has a knack for Baja truck/SUV transformations and he did not miss a BMW chance to do something about their birthday party.
This is the other side of the virtual coin in the ongoing “M.H.C.” series collaboration with De Tomaso designer and digital designer Ash Thorp (aka ashthorp on social media). The latter virtually envisioned a third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor-R that went full send on a blend of Baja Trophy Truck characteristics and Bronco R racing prototype styling.
Well, as it turns out, BMW’s surreal “The Meta” is even closer to their original idea, as we are dealing with a truck-based short-wheelbase lifted SUV. However, unlike the F-150 Raptor, there is nothing even remotely close to this in the current BMW lineup. So, the author took a poetical license and because there is no good platform to start... he kicked everything off from scratch!
As such, this BMW sport utility vehicle that looks ready for anything, not just Mexico’s grueling Baja race, is even cooler if our own two cents are allowed. Not just because it lacks the humongous OEM kidney grille. But also, since this is a truly one-off virtual build: “it was the perfect opportunity to (...) dive into a blank canvas and create something totally original.” And, by the way, more is coming...
Just in case it does not, there is a better M 50th anniversary alternative. Unfortunately, it comes from an unofficial source. And also belongs in the virtual realm. Carlos Pecino, the virtual artist better known as colorsponge on social media, has a knack for Baja truck/SUV transformations and he did not miss a BMW chance to do something about their birthday party.
This is the other side of the virtual coin in the ongoing “M.H.C.” series collaboration with De Tomaso designer and digital designer Ash Thorp (aka ashthorp on social media). The latter virtually envisioned a third-generation Ford F-150 Raptor-R that went full send on a blend of Baja Trophy Truck characteristics and Bronco R racing prototype styling.
Well, as it turns out, BMW’s surreal “The Meta” is even closer to their original idea, as we are dealing with a truck-based short-wheelbase lifted SUV. However, unlike the F-150 Raptor, there is nothing even remotely close to this in the current BMW lineup. So, the author took a poetical license and because there is no good platform to start... he kicked everything off from scratch!
As such, this BMW sport utility vehicle that looks ready for anything, not just Mexico’s grueling Baja race, is even cooler if our own two cents are allowed. Not just because it lacks the humongous OEM kidney grille. But also, since this is a truly one-off virtual build: “it was the perfect opportunity to (...) dive into a blank canvas and create something totally original.” And, by the way, more is coming...