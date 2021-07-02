BMW Starts Making the Electric iX, Massive Grille Soon on the Roads

There is no combustion engine in the BMW iX, so the need for a grille up front is not nearly there. Yet the Germans are not giving up on it without a fight, so here you have it, another massive grille, BMW-style, on the production version of the electric SUV.
We knew this feature was coming, of course, but now that the carmaker has begun standard production of the vehicle at its facility in Dingolfing, the thing got all real all of a sudden.
The SUV will be put together on the same lines that spit out other Bimmers, including the 5, 7, and 8 Series, despite the fact it packs an entirely different powertrain from the others.
The Germans are hoping the iX will become a pillar of its strategy for electrification that will see the I family grow with the addition of the i4 and others in the coming years.
Using the “fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology,” the iX should be capable of providing a WLTP-calculated range of 600 km (300 miles according to the EPA’s FTP-75 test procedure). The car can be charged at up to 200 kW in as little as 40 minutes (10 to 80 percent).
Two electric motors spin the wheels with the power of 500 hp, giving the SUV an acceleration time to 62 mph (100 kph) of under 5 seconds.
For the American market, the iX is presently in the pre-order stage, with only one configuration available and delivery times scheduled for one year from now, in the summer of 2022 (but no earlier than June, as all unknown number of slots up until then are already taken).
The price of the iX on the American market has been set at a massive $83,200, though only a $1,500 deposit is required to place the order.
The SUV will be put together on the same lines that spit out other Bimmers, including the 5, 7, and 8 Series, despite the fact it packs an entirely different powertrain from the others.
The Germans are hoping the iX will become a pillar of its strategy for electrification that will see the I family grow with the addition of the i4 and others in the coming years.
Using the “fifth generation of BMW eDrive technology,” the iX should be capable of providing a WLTP-calculated range of 600 km (300 miles according to the EPA’s FTP-75 test procedure). The car can be charged at up to 200 kW in as little as 40 minutes (10 to 80 percent).
Two electric motors spin the wheels with the power of 500 hp, giving the SUV an acceleration time to 62 mph (100 kph) of under 5 seconds.
For the American market, the iX is presently in the pre-order stage, with only one configuration available and delivery times scheduled for one year from now, in the summer of 2022 (but no earlier than June, as all unknown number of slots up until then are already taken).
The price of the iX on the American market has been set at a massive $83,200, though only a $1,500 deposit is required to place the order.