BMW Spring 2022 Technology Updates Announced

Personal eSIM allows the customer to add their all-electric Bimmer to their existing mobile plan. The Wi-Fi hotspot allows ten devices to be simultaneously connected, which is one too many devices given that distractions impair the driver’s ability to drive the vehicle. The passengers, meanwhile, are certain to enjoy video streaming in ultra-high definition.T-Mobile has also introduced Magenta Drive. An existing postpaid plan can be extended with Magenta Drive to activate the Personal eSIM in the iX or i4. Set up is virtually seamless through the My BMW app that requires iOS version 13.0 or later. For Android users, make that Android 6.0 or up.If the customer doesn’t wish to add their vehicle to the mobile plan, the iX and i4 still benefit from the high bandwidth and low latency of a 5G connection when data is exchanged between the BMW Cloud and vehicle. In other words, remote software upgrades can be downloaded very fast.As part of the Bavarian automaker’s technology updates for spring 2022, the iX also introduces BMW Digital Key Plus. The most straightforward way of describing this feature is ultra-wideband technology that allows your smartphone-based BMW Digital Key to lock, unlock, and start the vehicle. The Plus variant allows the customer to set up a master key within the My BMW app, which allows the customer to grant access to five other users.Last, but certainly not least, dailying a plug-in hybrid in zero-emission zones is now slightly easier thanks to BMW eDrive Zones. When a plug-in Bimmer enters one of these areas, the vehicle automatically switches to all-electric mode if the battery has enough juice for electric propulsion. At press time, BMW is piloting this feature in L.A., San Francisco, and San Jose.