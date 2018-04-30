BMW Shows the New i8 Roadster in Extensive Photo Gallery

The new BMW i8 Roadster has been presented by the German automaker in March, at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, as the second model of the i8 range. Together with the coupe, the roadster will receive an updated version of the lithium-ion battery used in the i8 until now.

Over the weekend, the i8 Roadster took part in a photo shoot in Mallorca, Spain, and an extensive gallery of the model was released on Monday by BMW. You can see all the photos in the gallery above.As said, both the models in the i8 range will be powered by an updated battery, with a cell capacity of 34 Ah, up from the current 20. This translates into an electric range for the coupe of 55 km (34 miles), and for the Roadster of 53 km (33 miles).The improved electric drive of the i8, comprised of the battery and an AC synchronous electric motor will give the model in electric mode 144 horsepower. The combined output of the system, including the 1.5-liter turbo, is 369 hp while zero to sixty mph acceleration for the model stands at 4.2 seconds.Before being shown at the Swiss auto event, BMW announced the start of production for the new hybrid car. The new i8 Roadster will be manufactured on the assembly lines of the Leipzig facility, where the coupe version, as well as the i3 and i3s, are being manufactured.Some of the parts in the new i8 Roadster will be 3D-printed , with the parts to be sourced including from a $12.3 million new facility that will be constructed this year by BMW north of Munich. BMW claims the hybrid i8 is the world’s highest-selling sports car of its type. In the United States, the new i8 Roadster will be sold from later this year for $163,300, nearly $16,000 above the price of the Coupe version.