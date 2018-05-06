BMW Sets Up Golf Tournament with TrackMan

Golf is one of those sports that you either understand or you don’t. For those who do, the sport quickly turns into passion, and a very expensive one at that.

9 photos



Being for years involved in this sport, and In an attempt to make itself more visible to the people playing golf, BMW announced it struck a deal with TrackMan that would allow the carmaker to run a virtual tournament on the device.



The tournament would allow amateur or pro players access to real-time confrontations between them. The competition is comprised of 60 shots to ten virtual targets. A total score of between 0 and 100 points is calculated and transferred to a live leaderboard for each player.



The TrackMan is placed behind the player and using cameras and radars records distance, club head speed and attack angle data for each shot.

Two categories of the tournament would be open from May 1 to October 31, Female Only and Open, with prize money awarded each month and to the overall winners at the end of the tournament.



The money prize range between $2,500 for the highest Combine score of the month and goes up to a whooping $50,000 for the winner of the Open Tournament.







“The BMW TrackMan Open combines high-tech, digitalization and networking, and allows amateurs and professionals all over the world to take on an entertaining yet demanding challenge,” said Christian Masanz, BMW’s head of Golfsport.



“As such, the young, exciting and future-oriented format makes it the perfect addition to the global BMW Golfsport commitment.” Those competing in various Opens across the globe, be it professional or otherwise, use a small device to analyze data and evaluat their shots. This device is called TrackMan, and is manufactured by the company wearing the same name.Being for years involved in this sport, and In an attempt to make itself more visible to the people playing golf, BMW announced it struck a deal with TrackMan that would allow the carmaker to run a virtual tournament on the device.The tournament would allow amateur or pro players access to real-time confrontations between them. The competition is comprised of 60 shots to ten virtual targets. A total score of between 0 and 100 points is calculated and transferred to a live leaderboard for each player.The TrackMan is placed behind the player and using cameras and radars records distance, club head speed and attack angle data for each shot.Two categories of the tournament would be open from May 1 to October 31, Female Only and Open, with prize money awarded each month and to the overall winners at the end of the tournament.The money prize range between $2,500 for the highest Combine score of the month and goes up to a whooping $50,000 for the winner of the Open Tournament. BMW will give the winners of the tournament a place in the Pro-Am BMW PGA Championship in 2019.“The BMW TrackMan Open combines high-tech, digitalization and networking, and allows amateurs and professionals all over the world to take on an entertaining yet demanding challenge,” said Christian Masanz, BMW’s head of Golfsport.“As such, the young, exciting and future-oriented format makes it the perfect addition to the global BMW Golfsport commitment.”