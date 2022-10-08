BMW's Plant Spartanburg Will Turn Into "BMW iFACTORY" Thanks to New Training Center

BMW Manufacturing officially opened a new, $20 million, 68,000-square-foot training center, aiming to “inspire, build, and upskill the workforce.” The new center will help turn South Carolina’s Plant Spartanburg into a “BMW iFACTORY,” while helping the automotive giant set new trends for the world of tomorrow.
Featuring both indoor and outdoor learning, meeting, and training spaces, the new center will help BMW’s associated workforce to develop new skills – from metal fabrication and traditional welding to leadership, and also new technologies such as 3D printing, laser welding, augmented and virtual reality.
The outdoor workspaces are part of BMW Group’s ConnectedWorks initiative for flexible, individual, and sustainable working environments.
“We want to build a culture of empowerment and provide our associates with the right tools and training so they can continue to be successful. When they succeed, BMW succeeds,” said Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing.
Moreover, the new training center will be home to two apprenticeship programs – BMW Scholars for high school graduates, and BMW Rising Scholars for high school seniors. Besides that, it will also host Gen>NEXT, an internship program for university students, as well as PACE, a rotational program for professionals.
Alongside working spaces that will facilitate idea sharing and collaboration between team members, there are also areas where associates can retreat for focused work, or when they need a break.
Speaking of which, they’re essential for a healthy mind and body, especially if you manage to somehow blend nature into it. BMW has found a way to do so. As such, there’s a walking trail nearby, which the automaker hopes will help its associates to refresh and recharge. Plus, the same workforce will also plant 106 trees in an area behind the center, representing BMW Group’s 106 years of existence.
On the other hand, the trees cleared off from the site will be repurposed as office furniture inside the new training center, which officially opened on Friday, October 7, 2022.
