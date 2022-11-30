BMW has just shared some brand new info about how the optional surveillance systems work on their brand new BMW i7 xDrive60. Let's go through all of the ideal scenarios and see how the Bavarian carmaker thought of protecting your $119,300 MSRP investment.
You can download the "My BMW" app on your phone, where you can access all the footage provided by the car's cameras. But, for that to happen, the soothing British voice from the descriptive video tells us that the exterior anti-theft recorder is part of two extra packages you need to own before you can use the app for surveillance purposes.
For the i7 for example, the Driving Assistance Professional Package will cost you $2,100, and the Parking Assistance Package at $1,250. Furthermore, the anti-theft recorder also works with the optional interior camera. This camera will provide the owner with video footage when an alarm system is triggered.
The car even has more features, like the tilt alarm sensor, or interior motion sensor. Both come with the optional alarm system. Now, if for any reason, any of these security features are triggered, they will send a notification on the app, along with footage of what's going on.
However, to receive all of this video information, you will need to check all the boxes from the car's settings. First, you have to go to the Apps menu, then hit the Drive Recorder icon and consent to the terms, then select Allow recording to turn on the anti-theft recorder and the drive recorder.
Afterward, go further down in the menu to Theft and set the recording times for the cameras. The list starts at 0 seconds and goes all the way up to 40 seconds. Then go back and check the Data access via My BMW app to allow notifications, and you're ready to watch all the triggered recordings marked with your car's location, along with the time of the alarm. You can even select and download videos from each individual camera.
