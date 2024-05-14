BMW's New 2025 M5 Gets Digitally Touched With the Tuning Stick Before the Grand Unveiling

Here's one we didn't think we'd see until after the actual car celebrates its world premiere: a tuned version of the next-generation BMW M5.
Mind you, it's not the real thing. It was the work of ildar_project, who shared these renderings on social media last week. The rendering artist filled in the blanks with a good dose of 'trust me, bro,' and we've got to admit that the result is kind of exciting—in an aftermarket kind of way.
Compared to the real thing, which is expected to premiere in a few months, or perhaps weeks, this tuned G90 BMW M5 features a few attachments at the front, including the side vent surrounds and the muscular apron. New side skirt add-ons are also visible, alongside a rather larger diffuser and a ducktail spoiler.
The pixel manipulator didn't draw the line at these add-ons. Thus, the car features additional special touches, including large alloys that perfectly fill the arches. The executive super sedan also rides closer to the asphalt and features privacy windows. The car has a white look, with the aftermarket components being painted black. The wheels are also white, and the brake calipers send sporty vibes with their red finish.
We believe it can sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) in three seconds flat, or just one-tenth slower than the previous-gen M5 CS. We also think that the CS logo will return on the M5, with the potential future model being a couple of tenths of a second faster than the regular M5 (Competition) while also featuring a re-tuned suspension and some other special touches inside and out, besides the obvious boost in power.
The M5 Touring will feature the same goodies as its four-door sibling, albeit with a larger cargo area behind the rear seats and perhaps some chassis enhancements. Both models will make their way to the New World, where the long-roof variant will inevitably take on the likes of one of the best superestates in the executive segment, the Audi RS 6 Avant.
Since it features a partially electrified powertrain and much more power than its successor, the all-new BMW M5 is believed to be pricier. Chances are it might start at over $130,000 when it launches in the United States, which would make it some $20,000 more expensive than the old M5. So, are you excited about this model, and which of the two body styles would you go for and why?
Compared to the real thing, which is expected to premiere in a few months, or perhaps weeks, this tuned G90 BMW M5 features a few attachments at the front, including the side vent surrounds and the muscular apron. New side skirt add-ons are also visible, alongside a rather larger diffuser and a ducktail spoiler.
The pixel manipulator didn't draw the line at these add-ons. Thus, the car features additional special touches, including large alloys that perfectly fill the arches. The executive super sedan also rides closer to the asphalt and features privacy windows. The car has a white look, with the aftermarket components being painted black. The wheels are also white, and the brake calipers send sporty vibes with their red finish.
The upcoming M5 will pack a hybridized V8. Chances are it is the same powertrain as the one used by the XM Label. The super crossover, which is an M-only product, has 738 horsepower (750 ps/550 kW) and puts 738 pound-foot (1,000 Nm) of torque under the driver's right foot.
We believe it can sprint to 60 mph (97 kph) in three seconds flat, or just one-tenth slower than the previous-gen M5 CS. We also think that the CS logo will return on the M5, with the potential future model being a couple of tenths of a second faster than the regular M5 (Competition) while also featuring a re-tuned suspension and some other special touches inside and out, besides the obvious boost in power.
The M5 Touring will feature the same goodies as its four-door sibling, albeit with a larger cargo area behind the rear seats and perhaps some chassis enhancements. Both models will make their way to the New World, where the long-roof variant will inevitably take on the likes of one of the best superestates in the executive segment, the Audi RS 6 Avant.
Since it features a partially electrified powertrain and much more power than its successor, the all-new BMW M5 is believed to be pricier. Chances are it might start at over $130,000 when it launches in the United States, which would make it some $20,000 more expensive than the old M5. So, are you excited about this model, and which of the two body styles would you go for and why?