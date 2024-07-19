BMW Reportedly Cancels the Next-Generation X3 M for iX3 M

Last month, the X3 entered its fourth generation with the G45. Available with four- and six-cylinder lumps, the premium utility vehicle can go as high as M50 xDrive for model year 2025.
Rather than a true M version, this fellow is a member of the M Performance family. This position becomes evident once you pop the hood to reveal the B58 single-turbo sixer with mild-hybrid assistance, a combo that provides a total system output of 393 horsepower at 5,200 revolutions per minute and 428 pound-feet (580 Nm) from only 1,800 revolutions per minute.
Seriously impressive numbers for a go-faster utility vehicle that weighs 4,535 pounds (2,057 kilograms) in the US market, and even more so if BMW's 4.4-second estimate to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) can be matched on your usual public road rather than a sticky drag strip. However, those figures don't hold a candle to what BMW says the outgoing X3 M is capable of doing with its M division-specific powerplant.
According to Bimmerpost's ynguldyn, the G45 series will spawn a full-on M under the internal codename G97 at some point in the future. But as per BMWBLOG, the Bavarian automaker has reportedly canned the G97 in favor of an EV.
The cited story reads that "volume is paramount" and that every automaker is "racing to introduce electric vehicles." Although it's hard to imagine BMW selling more M3s than X3 Ms in the past couple of years, canceling the combustion-engined X3 M in favor of the iX3 M does make sense. Not only can BMW charge more money on the zero-emission model, but a performance-oriented iX3 would also help move lesser versions of the all-electric sport utility vehicle.
The BMWBLOG report further notes that "projects take years to come to fruition, so the G97 boat might have sailed." Emphasis on the might have part, suggesting a glimmer of hope for the next-generation X3 M. Thus far, BMW hasn't confirmed or denied the X3 M's termination.
X3 M and the punchier X3 M Competition rolled out in February 2019 alongside their X4 counterparts under the internal codenames F97 and F98, respectively. As opposed to the twin-scroll turbocharger of the B58 engine that powers the X3 M40i and X4 M40i, the S58 is a twin-snail affair with mono-scroll turbochargers. Be that as it may, both the M Performance and M versions use eight-speed automatics produced by ZF.
The X3 M puts out 473 horsepower and 457 pound-feet (620 Nm) by default, whereas the X3 M Competition levels up to 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of twist. In other words, the latter cranks out as much as the M3 Competition sans M xDrive. When equipped with all-wheel drive, maximum power increases to 523 horses while peak torque stays the same.
Regarding the supposed electric successor of the X3 M, the iX3 M is dubbed ZA5 rather than NA5 for the M60 xDrive and less powerful specifications. Because it's based on the Neue Klasse platform, the iX3 M could feature anything from two to four electric motors. According to head of engineering and research & development Frank Weber, the New Class platform supports one megawatt of power, as in 1,360 metric or 1,341 mechanical ponies.
We also have to remember that M vehicles equipped with the B58-derived S58 engine don't feature mild-hybrid assistance. With emission and fuel economy regulations getting more drastic with each passing year, it also makes sense for BMW to trim down the S58-powered lineup.
