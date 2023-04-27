BMW R65 Type 10C Might Have You Wondering If Perfection Is Actually Unattainable

Even someone with little to no interest in motorcycles would be able to appreciate this magnificent piece of machinery.
As a custom motorcycle builder, you don’t have to constantly reinvent the wheel on each and every project. It’s enough to find a solid recipe that sets you apart from other bike-modding outfits, and tweak it here and there in order to keep things fresh. For the most part, this is how UK-based Auto Fabrica operates, but their projects are by no means boring or repetitive.
The Muharremi brothers – Gazmend and Bujar – always strive to infuse their undertakings with a healthy dose of originality, while also carrying their signature design cues from one build to the next. Having achieved its current form a few years back, what you’re seeing here is the fourth and last entry in the workshop’s BMW R65-based Type 10 series – a minimalistic work of art adequately nicknamed Type 10C.
We weren’t able to find many details on the story behind this machine, so let’s get straight to the point and start analyzing the modifications which took place. Following a customary teardown and the disposal of all the standard bodywork parts, the Auto Fabrica duo proceeded to clean the R65’s frame while removing any tabs that would become redundant.
Bujar and Gaz also deleted the stock subframe, replacing it with a bespoke module they’ve fabricated from scratch. The new rear skeleton supports a svelte saddle upholstered in navy-blue suede, but it’s the southernmost tip that really catches our attention. There we see LED turn signals integrated into the tips of the frame tubes, beneath which you’ll find a handmade aluminum plate forming an unusual tail section.
Moreover, the taillight is a work of art in and of itself, featuring LED componentry and finned sections that seem to be made of epoxy. Gone is the R65’s standard gas tank, and the repurposed alternative of an R80 can be found in its stead. This replacement was first modified to properly fit atop the donor’s framework, then it received a glossy layer of white paint and a fresh filler cap.
Suspension upgrades come in the forms of higher-spec fork internals up north and a Hagon shock absorber at the back. For improved front-end stopping power, Auto Fabrica installed a pair of modern brake discs and four-piston Brembo calipers. Type 10C rolls on cast alloy wheels taken off the aforementioned R80, and their rims are wrapped in grippy Avon rubber.
After treating the Beemer’s boxer-twin engine to a much-needed overhaul, the lads gave it a set of foam air filters and a jaw-dropping exhaust system made of stainless-steel. Up in the cockpit, one may spot an aftermarket handlebar and more Motogadget hardware than you can shake a stick at. A state-of-the-art headlamp takes pride of place a little further ahead, and other electrical upgrades consist of revised wiring and a Vape ignition system. Now, this is what we like to call artwork on two wheels!
