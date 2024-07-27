BMW R nineT Nomad Is a Customized Urban G/S You’ll Most Likely Love to Bits

11 photos Photo: FCR Original via Pipeburn

The French bike-modding connoisseurs at FCR Original have experimented with models from several brands over time, but BMW has been their main focus as of late. Like many other workshops out there, FCR quickly became enamored with the German marque’s R nineT platform, as it’s the perfect canvas for their ideas to be put into practice. In fact, the shop offers a full limited-production series based on various nineT variants.