BMW R nineT Nomad Is a Customized Urban G/S You’ll Most Likely Love to Bits

The French bike-modding connoisseurs at FCR Original have experimented with models from several brands over time, but BMW has been their main focus as of late. Like many other workshops out there, FCR quickly became enamored with the German marque’s R nineT platform, as it’s the perfect canvas for their ideas to be put into practice. In fact, the shop offers a full limited-production series based on various nineT variants.
What you’re seeing here is one of the entries in their lineup, and it started out as a bone-stock BMW R nineT Urban G/S from 2021. To get the ball rolling once they’d taken delivery of the donor, the Frenchmen did away with the rearmost section of the subframe. In its stead, they installed a looped alternative that looks a lot neater, but what really makes the rear end shine is the new seat.
It’s upholstered in premium brown leather and flanked by a pair of stylish side panels, which were sourced from FCR’s proprietary catalog of aftermarket parts. These were designed as bolt-on solutions right from the start, so getting them installed on the R nineT was a breeze. Moreover, the aforementioned subframe comes with an integrated LED lighting strip.
In order to keep the rear end as clean as possible, a swingarm-mounted license plate holder was fitted low down on the right-hand side. Interestingly enough, the Beemer’s front end remains largely unchanged, with its factory headlamp, nacelle, and high-mounted fender still making an appearance. The headlight did, however, gain a steel grill to keep it well out of harm’s way.
A replacement handlebar can be seen in the cockpit, with no rear-view mirrors or unessential bits to speak of. The motorcycle was clearly going to become a scrambler, so the FCR squad had its wheels dressed up in beefy TKC 80 knobbies from Continental. Not only do they offer plentiful grip both on and off the tarmac, but they also toughen up the bike’s appearance considerably.
Of course, the boxer-twin engine was left unchanged on the inside, simply getting some new breathing equipment for improved airflow. We find a set of sizeable K&N pod filters on the intake side of things, then there is that blacked-out custom exhaust built from scratch using stainless-steel. Finned off-the-shelf valve covers were also added to the mix for visual effect.
Finally, we arrive at the specimen’s paintwork, which is a gorgeous fusion of teal and white on the various bodywork components. Black predominates elsewhere, keeping one’s attention firmly glued to what’s happening on the R nineT’s upper half. When all was said and done, this elegant custom scrambler was dubbed the Nomad by the artisans at FCR Original, underlining its versatile, outgoing nature.
