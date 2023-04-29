BMW R nineT Chocolate Slider Is a Breathtaking Custom Scrambler With a Peculiar Name

It’s characterized by a harmonious balance between stylish and rugged, one which we can’t seem to get enough of.
Operating as JSK Moto just outside Los Angeles since 2010, Samuel Kao is a one-man army responsible for some truly astounding feats of custom sorcery. The scrambled BMW R nineT we’re about to look at (aka the Chocolate Slider) provides a clear demonstration of what the Taiwanese expat is able to accomplish, and it actually predates the factory Scrambler variant introduced by Motorrad.
Samuel completed this project all the way back in 2015, but his work will continue to outshine the stock R nineT Scrambler for a long time to come. The aim was to create a machine that would be well-behaved both on and off the asphalt, so as to handle anything from urban riding to off-road adventures.
Given the sheer number of juicy mods we’ll have to talk about here, it would be wise for us to dive straight in. Starting with the changes experienced by the Beemer’s twin-cylinder boxer, one may find premium K&N air filters replacing the stock airbox. On the exhaust side of things, the Chocolate Slider boasts high-mounted pipework complete with heat wrapping, carbon fiber shields, and dual SuperTrapp mufflers.
Roland Sands Design supplied the new engine covers, while the OEM oil cooler has been swapped with a higher-spec aftermarket item. This module wasn’t mounted where the standard cooler used to sit, but behind a perforated, number plate-style front fairing made of aluminum. A pair of offset LED headlamps protrude through the flat surface on the left-hand side.
Peek behind all this hardware, and you’ll be greeted by digital Motogadget instrumentation, an aftermarket handlebar, and a fairly unusual custom top clamp. Now, the star of the show can be seen further back, in the form of a monocoque structure merging the fuel tank, seat pan, and tail section into a single part.
Just like the front fairing, this one-piece attire was shaped out of aluminum by the metalwork experts over at Metal Lab Fabrication. Samuel came up with the seat upholstery in-house, though, and the same goes for the stunning livery worn by the motorcycle’s bodywork. The paint scheme employs BMW’s unmistakable motorsport colors – an excellent fit for this build.
At six o’clock, suspension duties are now managed by an H2 Plus shock absorber from Gears Racing, but the R nineT’s original forks have been retained. They’re shielded by handmade carbon fiber protectors, and the brakes are actuated through Brembo master cylinders and fresh hoses.
Last but not least, JSK Moto blessed the Chocolate Slider with dual-purpose TKC 80 knobbies supplied by Continental. There’s no word on whether this was one of Samuel’s personal projects or a client commission, and the approximate amount he might charge for a similar build is also a mystery. Nonetheless, what we can say for sure is that his makeover really worked wonders!
