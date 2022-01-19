BMW R nineT “Bull Face” Is a Mixture of Bobber Aesthetics and Custom Hardware

It’s always great to see workshops making the most of this Beemer’s customization-friendly construction.
Ever since its release, the BMW R nineT has served as a blank canvas for many custom motorcycle builders around the world. This creature’s versatility enables craftsmen to have it transformed into just about anything they can imagine, and their unrestrained creativity will often lead to some spectacular results!
Heiwa Motorcycle’s heavily reworked 2017 MY R nineT Pure (aka “Bull Face”) is a case in point, flexing bobber-esque design cues and oodles of bespoke glamour! Under the leadership of Kengo Kimura, Heiwa’s aftermarket connoisseurs began by modifying the bike’s suspension to achieve the desired riding stance.
The crew shortened the original telescopic forks, then replaced the rear shock absorber with a progressive substitute. Finally, you will find a fresh pair of aluminum Excel hoops sporting high-grade Speedmaster MKII rubber from Avon in the unsprung sector.
Kengo’s surgeons were also looking to increase the amount of air flowing through the R nineT’s 1,170cc boxer-twin engine, so they’ve installed custom velocity stacks and a new stainless-steel exhaust. In addition, the stock valve covers were deleted to make way for bespoke items, and a higher-spec oil cooler can be seen taking pride of place just behind the front wheel.
Right, the aforementioned tweaks are cool and all, but the bodywork department is where the firm’s makeover starts getting seriously spicy. The first thing that catches our attention is a handmade fuel tank, which features Heiwa logos, silver pinstripes, and an outlandish filler cap.
Moving rearward, we notice a loop-style subframe that’s flanked by groovy side panels, and it supports a fresh solo saddle. The cosmetic pizzazz was concluded with unique fenders and a finned sump guard, while the standard lighting components have been removed in favor of aftermarket alternatives. Finally, we arrive at the cockpit, where the Bull Face carries a new handlebar, premium grips, and a shiny speedometer housing.
