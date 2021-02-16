BMW R nineT ‘Black Bull’ Is One Ominous Piece of Custom Machinery

Here’s the Most Entrancing Custom Ducati 1199 Panigale S We’ve Ever Seen

We simply can’t get tired of tastefully reworked R nineTs, so let’s examine another. 12 photos



Bavaria’s beast is put in motion by a twin-cooled DOHC flat-twin behemoth that hosts four radially aligned valves per cylinder and a gargantuan displacement of 1,170cc. At around 7,550 rpm, this nasty animal is fully capable of generating up to 110 fiendish ponies. On the other hand, the powerplant will be more than happy to produce as much as 86 pound-feet (116 Nm) of brutal twisting force at 6,000 rpm.



A six-speed constant mesh gearbox hands the engine’s malicious oomph over to the rear 17-inch hoop via a shaft final drive, resulting in a healthy top speed of 125 mph (201 kph). Long story short, Motorrad’s superstar is one hell of a starting point for workshops seeking to create a spectacular one-off entity.



Deep Creek’s craftsmen began by replacing the bike’s standard fuel tank with an R100RT’s retro-style module, which has been heavily modified to sit on R nineT’s frame. Next, the stock wheels were discarded to make room for a pair of laced alternatives that manage to look the business. Instead of the factory lighting components, you will find a Wunderlich taillight unit and Motogadget turn signals to enlighten your ride.



The custom undertaking we'll be admiring today hails from Deep Creek Cycleworks – a revered enterprise based in Diepenbeek, Belgium. As you browse their outstanding range, you'll find no shortage of remarkable masterpieces that'll leave any moto-loving gearhead lost for words, but this unique 2017 BMW R nineT Pure (dubbed the 'Black Bull') is perhaps the sexiest of them all. Let's take a second to examine what's at hand here, shall we?