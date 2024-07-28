BMW R 80 Mono Gold Is a Visual Treat You Might Fall in Love With at First Sight

14 photos Photo: Matej Pilas

Incerum Customs is the brainchild of one Antonio Frehatovic, operating out of Croatia and turning every motorcycle they touch into a true masterpiece. It’s the sort of workshop that deserves way more attention than it actually gets, because the stylish one-offs built by Antonio and his crew are always world-class. Take, for instance, the breathtaking custom airhead shown in this article’s photo gallery.