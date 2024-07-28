BMW R 80 Mono Gold Is a Visual Treat You Might Fall in Love With at First Sight

Incerum Customs is the brainchild of one Antonio Frehatovic, operating out of Croatia and turning every motorcycle they touch into a true masterpiece. It’s the sort of workshop that deserves way more attention than it actually gets, because the stylish one-offs built by Antonio and his crew are always world-class. Take, for instance, the breathtaking custom airhead shown in this article’s photo gallery.
It started out as a stock BMW R 80 RT from 1984, which was promptly dismantled upon arrival at Incerum’s bike-modding clinic. After the initial teardown, the guys turned their attention to the Beemer’s skeleton, tidying up the main portion and deleting the rear subframe altogether. All the wiring would later be integrated into the frame tubing for an ultra-clean look, but a bobber-style seat base was first installed out back.
The saddle itself was expertly upholstered in a mixture of standard black leather and brown suede, while the seat pan’s underside gained a pair of dual-function LEDs. With the factory subframe gone, the Incerum squad had to create a new mounting point for the rear suspension. They then hooked it up to a fully-adjustable piggyback shock absorber from YSS, and things are just as interesting at the front.
Where the R 80’s conventional forks had once been, we now see the premium upside-down units of a 2010 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. The same Kawi donated its Tokico calipers, as well, but Antonio and his team decided to retain the BMW’s standard brake discs. They kept the factory wheels, too, simply getting them refurbished and then cloaked in dual-purpose Heidenau K 60 rubber.
A bright LED headlamp illuminates the way ahead, and the cockpit area is home to an inverted Ducati Monster handlebar with elegant grips, compact switches, and bar-end turn signals. In addition, a Motogadget Motoscope Tiny dial is fitted right behind the headlight. Bringing the ergonomic package full circle are aftermarket billet rearsets, but the party continues in the bodywork department.
We still find the stock fuel tank on this machine, now accompanied by a gorgeous pair of bespoke fenders built from scratch. The mudguards are held in place with tailor-made struts, and that neat swingarm-mounted license plate holder was also fabricated in-house. In the powertrain sector, the Incerum treatment involved a complete rebuild and the addition of some fresh breathing paraphernalia.
Aftermarket pod filters are placed atop the freshly refurbished carbs, but then there is that rad stainless-steel exhaust system from FYG. Lastly, the bike’s color scheme is a work of art in and of itself, with the bodywork components sporting a gold base accompanied by snazzy graphics on the tank. Wrinkle paint is present in most other places, either as black or a dark green hue.
