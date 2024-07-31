BMW R 80 Dzivaak Is Custom Two-Wheeled Artwork of the Finest Kind

Earth Motorcycles may be an unusual name for a custom bike shop, but the tasty one-offs built by Vlado Dinga and Ales Tomis are absolutely spectacular. They’ve been killing the customization game together since 2017, and some of their coolest projects have been featured right here on autoevolution in the past. Although they’ve experimented with several brands, Vlado and his teammate are particularly keen on BMW classics.
Thus, the Earth duo knows the old-school airhead platform in its various iterations like the back of their hand. What you’re looking at here is the latest project added to the shop’s build archive, which used to be a stock BMW R 80 RT from 1989 in its previous life. After taking the bike apart and cleaning up its chassis, the Slovaks were ready to get the real party started.
All the stock bodywork besides the fuel tank has been ditched, and so was the original subframe. The latter got replaced with a much shorter custom part developed in-house, which was subsequently topped with a gorgeous cross-stitched saddle from Militaseats. In addition, Earth raised the gas tank’s rear portion by an inch, so as to get the motorcycle’s lines just right.
Linking the subframe and swingarm together is a premium YSS shock absorber, but the OEM forks are still present at the front. They were, however, revamped and lowered by approximately two inches (50 mm), and there is now a small front fender placed in between them. Glancing upward, we come across a rad cafe-style fairing topped with a yellow-tinted windshield and held in place via discreet brackets.
Although the headlamp looks retro at first glance, it is actually a modern LED component supplied by Highsider. Minimalism is the name of the game up in the cockpit area, where you’ll notice a billet aluminum top clamp, Motogadget instrumentation, and clip-on handlebars. In turn, the clip-ons are equipped with Motogadget grips, switches, and bar-end turn signals, as well as top-shelf Brembo control levers.
Stealthy CNC-machined foot pegs bring the ergonomic package full circle. You will still see the factory hoops in the unsprung sector, but they’ve been freshened up and wrapped in vintage-looking Shinko rubber. The R 80’s boxer-twin mill was in dire need of some TLC upon arrival at the Earth HQ, so the guys had it rebuilt and fitted with fresh rings, seals, and gaskets.
K&N pod filters were attached to the freshly revamped Bing carbs, and a short exhaust system was added at the other end of the combustion cycle. A new wiring harness also made its way onto the modded Beemer, complete with a Motogadget controller. Lastly, the creature was finished in matte-black for the most part, but white pinstriping is present on the tank, as well.
All the stock bodywork besides the fuel tank has been ditched, and so was the original subframe. The latter got replaced with a much shorter custom part developed in-house, which was subsequently topped with a gorgeous cross-stitched saddle from Militaseats. In addition, Earth raised the gas tank’s rear portion by an inch, so as to get the motorcycle’s lines just right.
Linking the subframe and swingarm together is a premium YSS shock absorber, but the OEM forks are still present at the front. They were, however, revamped and lowered by approximately two inches (50 mm), and there is now a small front fender placed in between them. Glancing upward, we come across a rad cafe-style fairing topped with a yellow-tinted windshield and held in place via discreet brackets.
Although the headlamp looks retro at first glance, it is actually a modern LED component supplied by Highsider. Minimalism is the name of the game up in the cockpit area, where you’ll notice a billet aluminum top clamp, Motogadget instrumentation, and clip-on handlebars. In turn, the clip-ons are equipped with Motogadget grips, switches, and bar-end turn signals, as well as top-shelf Brembo control levers.
Stealthy CNC-machined foot pegs bring the ergonomic package full circle. You will still see the factory hoops in the unsprung sector, but they’ve been freshened up and wrapped in vintage-looking Shinko rubber. The R 80’s boxer-twin mill was in dire need of some TLC upon arrival at the Earth HQ, so the guys had it rebuilt and fitted with fresh rings, seals, and gaskets.
K&N pod filters were attached to the freshly revamped Bing carbs, and a short exhaust system was added at the other end of the combustion cycle. A new wiring harness also made its way onto the modded Beemer, complete with a Motogadget controller. Lastly, the creature was finished in matte-black for the most part, but white pinstriping is present on the tank, as well.