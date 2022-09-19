autoevolution
BMW R 1250 GS Gets Saved by the Guardrail, American Rider Lives to Tell the Story
Motorcycle riding can be a pretty dangerous endeavor, even though most people hate to admit it. You can be the most skilled rider in the world, and you can still get into trouble. When you're out on two wheels, it's best to ride as if everyone and everything out there is trying to kill you. 

If you can ride with that mindset, you have a greater chance of making it back in one piece. But there are no guarantees in life. Sometimes we tend to forget about our mortality, and that's when things get even more dangerous. Going over the speed limit even for a brief period could spell disaster if a deer jumps out in front of you or if you lose traction even for a second.

That's why you should always refrain from testing the limits of your bike on public roads. Always take it to the track. But we're going to stop preaching about rider safety and move on with the topic of this story.

It all happened a few days ago in Eastern Europe. About 621 miles (1,000 km) down south from Ukraine's capital Kyiv, you'll find the famous Transfagarasan road. That's the same road Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May drove on about a decade ago when they were still filming for Top Gear.

They called it "the best road in the world." It has a total length of 93.82 miles (151 km) and climbs up to an altitude of 6,700 feet (2,042 meters). Corner after corner, it looks like someone had built a racetrack on the mountain.

So it's no wonder that every year, drivers and motorcycle riders from all around the world visit the mountain to get a glimpse of the most scenic route in Romania. But given the nature of National Road 7C, this can be a pretty dangerous endeavor.

It's only open for a brief period during the year, as it sits covered in snow for up to 8 out of 12 months. The road surface is nowhere near perfect, as it's covered with potholes. It can be a pretty bumpy ride to the summit, and during the weekends. the traffic can be worse than it is in major cities.

To add to the excitement, more and more bears are getting closer to the side of the road, looking for food. But that hasn't been a deterrent for enthusiasts seeking to add one more experience to their bucket list.

An American rider that flew to Romania recently rented a BMW R 1250 GS motorcycle to see what the fuss was all about for himself. But things got a little hairy as he rode over a patch of oil on the road, which brought him dangerously close to the side of the mountain.

He held on for dear life as the motorcycle went over the guardrail. stopping inches away from disaster. It was the Shad side cases that saved his life and the motorcycle from being totaled as they got miraculously got hooked to the guardrail. Still in shock after the whole thing, the rider jokingly said: "No photos, my fiancee will kill me." We're sure she'll be happy to see him back in one piece, though. The bike suffered minimal damage and should be good to go in no time.

We all know that sometimes motorcycle riders tend to exaggerate their stories, just like fishermen do. And there's no way anyone would have believed his story to be true if not for the photos and videos that were provided to us by a fellow motorcycle rider that's about to go on a world tour himself.

We'll be following up with Timotour's adventures soon, and we hope that the BMW rider made it home safe and sound! Perhaps buying a lottery ticket would work wonders after this whole incident.




