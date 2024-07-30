BMW R 100 Sipon Is Where Classic Bavarian Charm Meets Custom Greatness

11 photos Photo: Rok Plesnar via Pipeburn

As the years went by, Gas & Retro (G&R) over in Slovenia saw its popularity constantly surging to new heights, and this doesn’t come as a surprise given the quality of the shop’s work. The firm is run by one Ziga Petek, a man who you’ll never see cutting corners or doing things by halves. His dedication is part of what makes G&R’s projects so appealing, often resulting in some truly fascinating machines.