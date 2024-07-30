BMW R 100 Sipon Is Where Classic Bavarian Charm Meets Custom Greatness

As the years went by, Gas & Retro (G&R) over in Slovenia saw its popularity constantly surging to new heights, and this doesn’t come as a surprise given the quality of the shop’s work. The firm is run by one Ziga Petek, a man who you’ll never see cutting corners or doing things by halves. His dedication is part of what makes G&R’s projects so appealing, often resulting in some truly fascinating machines.
The build we’re about to look at was commissioned by a client willing to keep the design criteria mostly open to interpretation. He sought a neo-retro custom inspired by the motorcycles seen at The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, but Ziga was free to get there however he pleased. Of course, the first step involved a search for the appropriate donor.
As the customer was dead set on starting with an old-school airhead, Gas & Retro’s frontman got in touch with a good friend who’d spent four decades working for BMW Motorrad’s Slovene branch. He was the perfect guy to find a suitable canvas for Ziga, which ultimately came in the form of an R 100. With the Beemer delivered to his shop and ready to rock, our protagonist wasted no time digging in.
He first took the bike apart and did away with much of its factory paraphernalia, then the fabrication work could get underway. The R 100’s stock subframe made way for a bespoke loop-style unit, beautifully tapering toward the back to keep proportions nice and tight. Multi-function LED are attached to the rear frame tubing, doing double duty as taillights and turn signals.
A breathtaking two-up saddle is placed atop the subframe, made with plenty of foam and covered in premium brown leather upholstery by Mitja Bizjak. The license plate will henceforth live down low on a swingarm-mounted bracket, which uses the same mounting point as the rear suspension. Speaking of which, an adjustable YSS shock absorber is tasked with keeping the bike’s rear end nice and planted.
The latter is placed right above a potent LED headlight from Koso, which will surely keep the party going long after sundown. Moreover, front-end suspension duties are now assigned to high-grade inverted forks, sourced from an unidentified Japanese motorcycle along with the Tokico brake calipers. These are mated to floating discs and operated via a Brembo RCS master cylinder, but the rear drum brake has been retained and painstakingly refurbished.
Laced aftermarket hoops are present on both ends, shod in grippy dual-purpose tires. The cockpit area is just as stylish as the rest of this machine, hosting a CNC-machined top clamp, digital Motogadget instrumentation, and clip-on handlebars. In turn, the clip-ons carry Biltwell grips color-matched to the seat upholstery, as well as compact Motogadget switches and an underslung bar-end mirror on the left.
Ziga also pieced a fresh wiring harness together in-house, running it through a Motogadget controller and topping things off with a modern battery. The project was nearing completion once the electronics had been dealt with, so the whole thing was handed over to Matej Mrzlikar for the paint job. For the most part, the chosen color scheme is an all-black affair done in various finishes.
A contrasting red stripe adorns the R65 gas tank, with the same color appearing on the spark plug cables for visual continuity. Once the paintwork had been applied, the one-off BMW was ready to be unveiled and handed back to its owner. It was thus taken to the Ducal winery so it could make its debut in style, and the owner was unsurprisingly delighted with the result.
Given this memorable occasion, the bike was ultimately dubbed Sipon. That’s the Slovenian name for the Furmint white grape variety grown in central Europe, fabled among wine aficionados for its unique flavor. Ziga Petek set out to create a motorcycle that would look right at home at The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, and he most certainly achieved this goal with a rad BMW hybrid between scrambler and cafe racer.
As the customer was dead set on starting with an old-school airhead, Gas & Retro’s frontman got in touch with a good friend who’d spent four decades working for BMW Motorrad’s Slovene branch. He was the perfect guy to find a suitable canvas for Ziga, which ultimately came in the form of an R 100. With the Beemer delivered to his shop and ready to rock, our protagonist wasted no time digging in.
He first took the bike apart and did away with much of its factory paraphernalia, then the fabrication work could get underway. The R 100’s stock subframe made way for a bespoke loop-style unit, beautifully tapering toward the back to keep proportions nice and tight. Multi-function LED are attached to the rear frame tubing, doing double duty as taillights and turn signals.
A breathtaking two-up saddle is placed atop the subframe, made with plenty of foam and covered in premium brown leather upholstery by Mitja Bizjak. The license plate will henceforth live down low on a swingarm-mounted bracket, which uses the same mounting point as the rear suspension. Speaking of which, an adjustable YSS shock absorber is tasked with keeping the bike’s rear end nice and planted.
Making our way forward, we come across the repurposed fuel tank of a BMW R65 complete with a Monza-style filler cap. Its lines are beautifully complemented by the aforementioned seat, and the only other pieces of bodywork you’ll find here are located at the front. A small but functional fender can be seen down low, while a custom nose fairing lives up high in front of the cockpit.
The latter is placed right above a potent LED headlight from Koso, which will surely keep the party going long after sundown. Moreover, front-end suspension duties are now assigned to high-grade inverted forks, sourced from an unidentified Japanese motorcycle along with the Tokico brake calipers. These are mated to floating discs and operated via a Brembo RCS master cylinder, but the rear drum brake has been retained and painstakingly refurbished.
Laced aftermarket hoops are present on both ends, shod in grippy dual-purpose tires. The cockpit area is just as stylish as the rest of this machine, hosting a CNC-machined top clamp, digital Motogadget instrumentation, and clip-on handlebars. In turn, the clip-ons carry Biltwell grips color-matched to the seat upholstery, as well as compact Motogadget switches and an underslung bar-end mirror on the left.
Although the R 100’s boxer-twin powerplant was relatively fresh, it still benefited from an invigorating rebuild just for good measure. Its exterior was painted black and fitted with Gas & Retro badges, while the carbs gained a pair of top-shelf DNA pod filters. At the other end of the combustion cycle, the new inhalers are complemented by a tailor-made exhaust system ending in dual aftermarket silencers from Akrapovic.
Ziga also pieced a fresh wiring harness together in-house, running it through a Motogadget controller and topping things off with a modern battery. The project was nearing completion once the electronics had been dealt with, so the whole thing was handed over to Matej Mrzlikar for the paint job. For the most part, the chosen color scheme is an all-black affair done in various finishes.
A contrasting red stripe adorns the R65 gas tank, with the same color appearing on the spark plug cables for visual continuity. Once the paintwork had been applied, the one-off BMW was ready to be unveiled and handed back to its owner. It was thus taken to the Ducal winery so it could make its debut in style, and the owner was unsurprisingly delighted with the result.
Given this memorable occasion, the bike was ultimately dubbed Sipon. That’s the Slovenian name for the Furmint white grape variety grown in central Europe, fabled among wine aficionados for its unique flavor. Ziga Petek set out to create a motorcycle that would look right at home at The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, and he most certainly achieved this goal with a rad BMW hybrid between scrambler and cafe racer.