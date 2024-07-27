BMW R 100 Dellman Bobber Is One of the Coolest Birthday Presents Out There

Incerum Customs over in Croatia is among the lesser-known gems of the custom bike world, as they get nowhere near as much attention as they should. Shop boss Antonio and his squad are something of a dream team, always seeking to keep things fresh and never failing to knock it out of the park. The project we’re about to look at was commissioned by a successful German businessman and pieced together in 2022.
With his 55th birthday approaching at the time, Incerum’s client wanted to treat himself to a rad birthday present like no other. He even visited Antonio’s workshop in the town of Pozega to discuss the details in person, flying to Zagreb, then embarking on a two-hour drive eastward, and finally heading back home that same day. Incerum sourced a BMW R 100 as their starting point and wasted no time digging in.
After taking the old airhead apart, the guys proceeded to clean up its main skeleton and ditch the rear subframe altogether. Next, they fashioned a minimalistic replacement just large enough to support the seat base, along with fresh upper mounting points for the shock absorbers. The twin shocks themselves are adjustable piggyback units from YSS.
We still find the original forks at the front, but they’ve been thoroughly refurbished to look and perform as if they’re brand-new. The brakes have also been refurbished for good measure, as were the boxer-twin engine's internal workings. Incerum capped off its Bings carbs with a pair of aftermarket pod filters, while replacing the stock exhaust with a bespoke item built in-house.
Moving on to the cosmetic side of things, the guys chose to retain the iconic fuel tank that came with the R 100. They simply had it rebuilt and fitted with new badges bearing the shop’s logo, as well as a CNC-machined filler cap. Behind the gas tank lies a bobber-style saddle wrapped in high-quality brown leather, and there are custom fenders located at both ends.
The one at the back is attached to the swingarm in typical bobber fashion, right above a dual-purpose Heidenau K 60 tire. We notice the same type of rubber up north, with the factory wheels still making an appearance fore and aft. Over in the cockpit area, there is a low-profile handlebar wearing Motogadget grips, switches, and bar-end turn signals. A multi-function aftermarket dial is recessed into the headlight bucket further ahead.
Out back, illumination comes from a full suite of bright LEDs, all attached to the underside of the seat pan. Billet aluminum foot pegs round out the ergonomic package, and the finishing touch comes in the form of a gorgeous color scheme we can’t get enough of. It employs a blue base with gold pinstriping on the bodywork, while the engine and chassis were either painted or powder-coated black. The gold paint is also present on the bike’s wheels.
