BMW R 100 Dellman Bobber Is One of the Coolest Birthday Presents Out There

14 photos Photo: Matej Pilas

Incerum Customs over in Croatia is among the lesser-known gems of the custom bike world, as they get nowhere near as much attention as they should. Shop boss Antonio and his squad are something of a dream team, always seeking to keep things fresh and never failing to knock it out of the park. The project we’re about to look at was commissioned by a successful German businessman and pieced together in 2022.