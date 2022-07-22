BMW Puts a Price Tag on the New 7 Series, i7 Down Under, Flagship Models Are Pricey

The new generation BMW 7 Series, and the first-ever i7, have officially arrived in Australia in a single specification for each one of them, with a decent amount of power and lots of gear.
For the 2023 7 Series, BMW is asking a minimum of AU$268,900 (equal to US$185,427). It comes in the 740i configuration, with a 3.0-liter gasoline engine, rated at 280 kW (380 ps / 375 hp) and 540 Nm (398 lb-ft) of torque, with rear-wheel drive, mild-hybrid assistance, and a 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) taking 5.4 seconds.
Standard gear includes the 20-inch wheels, adaptive suspension, remote engine start, M Sport package, illuminated grille, panoramic roof, carbon fiber interior trim, heated front and rear seats with massage function up front, premium audio, leather and Alcantara upholstery, and several other gizmos.
As for the battery-electric model, it is offered in the i7 xDrive60 flavor, with a recommended retail price of AU$297,900 (US$205,425). It comes with a dual-motor setup and a combined output and torque of 400 kW (544 ps / 536 hp) and 745 Nm (550 lb-ft), respectively. The i7 xDrive60 does the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 4.7 seconds, and its 106 kWh battery enables a range of up to 625 km (388 miles).
In terms of equipment, you are looking at 21-inch wheels in the zero-emission flagship sedan and even more speakers from the Bowers and Wilkins audio. It gets rear entertainment system, executive lounge rear console, automatic doors, multi-function seats at the back, active roll stabilization, active roll comfort technology, acoustic protection for pedestrians, and a combination of leather, and cashmere, among others.
Both models can be had with a selection of optional extras, too, from more special paint finishes, including the BMW Individual ones, and interior upholstery and trim, to different wheels, ventilated rear seats with massaging, and so on.
