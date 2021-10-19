BMW Prepping New Platform for 2025 Release, It Will Be Fit for Any Kind of EV

BMW is set to launch an all-new executive sedan in 2025, and it will be at the forefront of its new EV architecture. That model is going to have the company's sixth-generation EV powertrain, sustainable materials, and a fully customizable operating system.
That sounds exciting, doesn't it? Well, you should also know that its platform, called Neue Klasse (German for New Class), is set to replace both the CLAR architecture and the FAAR platform. Instead, BMW will rely on the NK to offer rear-wheel-drive vehicles, all-wheel-drive vehicles, and new front-wheel-drive models.
The resulting range from this platform would have different lengths, different wheelbase configurations, different battery packs, various track widths, and it would also support different ride height configurations. Wheel sizes would go from 18 to 22 inches, which means that BMW could have an EV for anything in its current range and this platform would work for it.
Yes, the recently introduced CLAR architecture, which is the base for the i4, i5, and i7, among others, already has its replacement lined up for development. Since a BMW representative has spoken about the new platform, it is safe to assume that we are not referring to the first phase of development here.
The same report from Autocar noted that BMW wants to have at least half of its global sales by 2030 represented by vehicles based on this platform. The architecture would bring the third wave of electric vehicles from the Bavarian marque and it is supposed to come with a new design philosophy.
If you are familiar with BMW's history, you know that this is not the first time when the company has used the term "Neue Klasse" to describe a line of models. Back when the first of these cars were launched, BMW had just gone through a financial crisis that nearly ended the German company's existence.
With the entire New Class of vehicles, built from 1962 to 1977, BMW got the reputation it still has today, as a maker of sporty vehicles. Oh, the Neue Klasse from BMW also introduced the famous Hofmeister kink, which has been used on all BMWs made since.
We expect the next generation of BMW cars to come with something as distinguished when the design is concerned and make it a tradition. We cannot help but wonder what that element will be.
The resulting range from this platform would have different lengths, different wheelbase configurations, different battery packs, various track widths, and it would also support different ride height configurations. Wheel sizes would go from 18 to 22 inches, which means that BMW could have an EV for anything in its current range and this platform would work for it.
Yes, the recently introduced CLAR architecture, which is the base for the i4, i5, and i7, among others, already has its replacement lined up for development. Since a BMW representative has spoken about the new platform, it is safe to assume that we are not referring to the first phase of development here.
The same report from Autocar noted that BMW wants to have at least half of its global sales by 2030 represented by vehicles based on this platform. The architecture would bring the third wave of electric vehicles from the Bavarian marque and it is supposed to come with a new design philosophy.
If you are familiar with BMW's history, you know that this is not the first time when the company has used the term "Neue Klasse" to describe a line of models. Back when the first of these cars were launched, BMW had just gone through a financial crisis that nearly ended the German company's existence.
With the entire New Class of vehicles, built from 1962 to 1977, BMW got the reputation it still has today, as a maker of sporty vehicles. Oh, the Neue Klasse from BMW also introduced the famous Hofmeister kink, which has been used on all BMWs made since.
We expect the next generation of BMW cars to come with something as distinguished when the design is concerned and make it a tradition. We cannot help but wonder what that element will be.