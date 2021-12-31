BMW Plans to Create Roughly 6,000 New Jobs in 2022 as EV Demand Skyrockets

German carmaker BMW aims to create up to 6,000 new jobs in 2022 in order to prepare for a growing demand for its fully electric models, said CEO Oliver Zipse during an interview with German outlet Muenchner Merkur.
The Bavarian brand is on a good path as far as its transformation (into an EV-maker), and its manufacturing facilities have already been prepped for e-mobility, stated Zipse, as per Autonews Europe.
“That is why we will increase our workforce by up to 5 percent next year,” he said, while adding that the current semiconductor shortage should be over in a year, thanks to ongoing investments.
“I expect that by the end of next year we will see a largely normal situation.”
As of today, BMW has sold more than one million electrified vehicles, including both full electric as well as hybrid models. One target is to reach two million in sales of battery-electric vehicles by 2025.
With regards to existing EV models, demand appears to be very high: “Our i4 is sold out for months, as is the iX,” said the chief executive, who expects much of the same next year when BMW will introduce an electric version of its 7 Series luxury sedan.
If you live in the U.S. and you fancy yourself an electrified BMW, you can choose between six different models (two BEV, four PHEV). The iX and i4 are obviously fully electric, while the X5 xDrive45e, 330e, 530e and 745e are all plug-in hybrids.
The 330e sedan is obviously the cheapest of the bunch, with a starting MSRP of $42,950. If you’d rather go for a BEV model, the i4 eDrive40 starts from $55,400 (tax credit up to $7,500), while the i4 M50 costs upwards of $65,900 (same tax credit). As for the iX SUV, it’s priced from $83,200, to go with the $7,500 tax credit.
