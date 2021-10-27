BMW Now Official Automotive Partner for NHL’s New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders

BMW has signed separate yet somewhat similar agreements with the NHL’s New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders, thus becoming the official luxury automotive partner of the latter and an official partner of the former. This partnership will also include perks such as free parking for BMW owners attending games at Prudential Center and UBS Arena.
As far as the Islanders are concerned, BMW is now their official luxury vehicle partner – the Islanders already have a non-luxury import vehicle partner in Hyundai, a deal that was also signed very recently.
“We are proud to partner with the New Jersey Devils and New York Islanders to establish a premium presence at both arenas through innovative programming and engaging on-site activations,” said BMW of North America exec, Tom Shanley. “With more than 200 live events combined annually, we look forward to working together with both partners to create the ultimate BMW experience with the Ultimate Driving Machine.”
BMW will provide free parking for guests who arrive at UBS Arena (Islanders arena) in a BMW car. There will also be a vehicle display within the arena’s Great Hall, plus the creation of a VIP entrance dubbed BMW Premium Entry.
The carmaker’s deal with the Devils, however, is slightly more intricate. The German brand is now the first-ever sponsor of the Prudential Center’s ice-level premium club, a 5,500 sq ft space which will now go by the name “M Lounge by BMW” – not unlike the UBS Arena's Hyundai Club.
Additional elements of the partnership include free parking (just like with the Islanders), a vehicle display in the arena’s main concourse, the renaming of Prudential Center’s VIP East Entrance to the BMW VIP East Entrance, a four-part BMW Dine & Drive Series, plus the “Devils Mobile Tour presented by BMW,” which is said to be an interactive experience for both kids and adults.
