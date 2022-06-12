BMW Not Necessarily Impressed With the New-Generation CarPlay

Following in the footsteps of Google and Android Automotive, Apple took the wraps off the new-generation CarPlay earlier this week, with the first cars to launch with this system pre-loaded starting in late 2023.
Just like Android Automotive, this new version of CarPlay is pre-installed in new cars and gets access to more vehicle functions, including air conditioning, seat settings, and so much more. In other words, it’s a greatly evolved version of the current CarPlay software that will turn the Apple ecosystem into the central point of the driving experience.
In order for this new CarPlay flavor to succeed, Apple must work together with carmakers and convince them of its benefits. And the iPhone maker says the majority of companies have already decided to fit their upcoming models with the new CarPlay, with a slide presented at WWDC indeed confirming that most of the big names are already on this list.
However, not all carmakers seem to be impressed with this new version of CarPlay.
BMW, for instance, isn’t necessarily in a rush to adopt it in its future models, with the German carmaker recently explaining in a statement that, for the time being, it’s just evaluating its capabilities before making a final decision.
BMW also emphasizes that its full focus is on iDrive right now, though, given its relationship with Apple (the Germans were the first to adopt the digital keys powered by iPhones), there’s a chance it’ll still end up embracing the evolved version of CarPlay anyway.
“Currently, we have placed a clear focus on further enhancing our iDrive user interface system and, as part of this development, will continue the seamless integration of Apple’s ecosystem. Integral to these efforts will be an evaluation of how the latest innovations announced at WWDC can be integrated into our solutions,” the company reportedly said.
The first cars with CarPlay pre-installed will launch in late 2023, so BMW has all the time in the world to decide if the system is worth adopting or not.
