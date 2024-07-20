BMW 'Neue Klasse' Renderings: Do You Want an i3 Sedan or an iM1 Coupe in Fantasy Land? 

A lot of the current and even some upcoming BMW models are living on borrowed time – the Bavarian automaker is finally ready to put behind it the disparate designs and live by the credo of a unified styling dubbed 'Neue Klasse' (it's German for 'new class').
The new 5 Series and i5 – which is said to be 'really nice' because it's lovely to drive, comfy inside, and very efficient – along with the disappointingly heavy M5 are worlds apart from the styling of the 7 Series and i7. The recently refreshed BMW M3 and M4 have nothing to do with the styling of the current X4, which is said to bite the dust when the current iteration's production concludes (we're not sad about that). And the BMW X5 has the feeling of coming from another age when set alongside the weird XM, for example.
Alas, things are going to become cleaner in the near future as every model will eventually transition to the 'Neue Klasse' styling, not only EVs. We've already seen prototypes of the next X5 sporting the funky design, and the next M3 is said to become an all-electric sedan, among others. But the Bavarians might also revive a fan favorite – the all-electric i3. The original was a little hatchback that could also pass as an MPV due to its quirky rear doors. But, according to reports, it will become the regular sedan counterpart with EV powertrains of the next BMW 3 Series.
As such, the parallel universes of vehicular CGI have a thing or two to say about that via the imaginative realm of digital car content creators. More precisely, a couple of virtual artists are focusing on the potential of the 'Neue Klasse' styling from BMW, and they're coming up with fresh interpretations. First, the pixel master behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) wants to bring to life his CGI vision of the upcoming i3.
He believes in the rumor mill and decided to unofficially, hypothetically envision a three-box sedan version for the next i3 – and he also thinks that an SUV and sports car will follow soon rather than later. He might be talking about the recently captured X5-sized SUV and the mysterious coupe prototype that no one knows what it's for, and some say it's going to be the modern interpretation of the M1 made by Italdesign's Giorgetto Giugiaro.
No worries, we've got the hypothetical BMW iM1 embedded below, too. This time around, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has decided to CGI present his vision for the potential electric GT from BMW with the forefather M1 standing beside it across fantasy land. So, what do you think? Which one do you prefer and why?
