BMW Museum Celebrates M Anniversary With Special Edition, Limited Exhibition

As every diehard BMW M GmbH enthusiast should know by heart, the final days of May have a special, celebratory significance for the high-performance Bavarian division. And everyone needs to properly mark the occasion.
Especially now that no less than half a century has passed since M GmbH was founded. That means not just M3 and M4 ‘Edition 50 Jahre BMW M’ limited series but also special editions from everywhere. That includes the official BMW Museum, which debuted a new idea on the same day the feisty division was founded (May 24th), a new and “spectacular circuit (that) guides you through eight different rooms past 26 special vehicles.”
Curated BMW M technology and racing history experienced up close, what could be better for a blue, purple, and red aficionado? Better hurry, though, as the company has announced this treat will not be available forever and instead the guided circuit will only be available until the end of the year. Alas, we cannot hold it against the BMW Museum in Munich for joining in on the celebrations, as the company says ‘M’ is “the most powerful letter in the world,” and has been since the sub-brand was officially formed on May 24th, 1972.
Anyway, I would neither dare to ask them about what happened with the subtle design of yesteryear in the face of M3/M4 double-coffin kidney grille adversity nor about what happened with those anniversary model prices and why have they gone berserk, if I were you. That’s just our sage advice, take it or leave it, we are not going to hold it against you. As for the BMW Museum circuit itself, it sure will be packed with goodies… and styled as a racetrack with eight BMW M stations integrated into the permanent exhibition space.
“It is not your usual temporary exhibition. Instead, we are adding special highlights within the museum. For example, the ‘Visions’ room is all about future topics. We have set up the stage for the most successful racing touring car in the early days of BMW Motorsport – the BMW 3.0 CSL – flanked by the BMW 2002 turbo. That is also a symbol: both vehicles are an integral part of the tradition which is shaping our tomorrow,” explains Helmut Käs, Head of BMW Group Classic.
