BMW Motorrad Gets Praised By MOTORRAD Magazine Readers

Despite your expectations, the big-seller R 1200 GS missed its class victory by a hair, while the BMW R 1200 R flat twin got a similar position in the Naked Bike class, moving one place up from last year. “Once again I am very pleased with the outstanding result our motorcycles achieved and would like to thank the MOTORRAD readers warmly for their vote. Nine podium places are a strong validation for the width of our BMW Motorrad range,” says Stephan Schaler, Director BMW Motorrad in his response to this year’s readers’ vote.For the third time in a row, the BMW S 1000 RR took the first place in the Sports Bikes category, with 17.8 percent of the readers casting their vote in its favor. The participating MOTORRAD readers once more honored the outstanding combination of high performance, high active riding safety thanks to Raceand Dynamic Traction Control DTC as well as the optional electronically controlled suspension Dynamic Damping Control DDC.The BMW S 1000 XR got the title for the Crossover bike of the year with an outstanding 19.7 percent of the votes defending it. Readers were won over by its fascinating mix of dynamic sports-oriented riding characteristics, excellent sports touring qualities, and individual design.For the Touring/Sports Touring class, the R 1200 RS is back again in top position thanks to its excellent all-round qualities with a dash more dynamic riding to its overall characteristics. It got 22.5 percent of the votes, which is similar to last year’s score.Moving on to the Modern Classics class, there’s nothing else better than the BMW R nineT , which got 25% of the readers voting in its favor thanks to the awesome mix of classic design, lifestyle, state-of-the-art technology and sporty, dynamic riding.Despite your expectations, the big-seller R 1200 GS missed its class victory by a hair, while the BMW R 1200 R flat twin got a similar position in the Naked Bike class, moving one place up from last year.