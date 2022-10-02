BMW Manufacturing Celebrates 6 Million BMWs and 30 Years

BMW Manufacturing has celebrated two important milestones for its U.S. plant. It has produced the six millionth BMW vehicle in the United States and marked thirty years since its opening.
The vehicle in question is a Java Green Metallic BMW X6 M that boasts a 600 HP 4.4-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine. It also features a Silverstone Full Merino Leather interior and M Start-spoke bi-color wheels. Given that it marks such a momentous occasion, the vehicle will remain at the factory and be added to the BMW historic collection.
The plant has achieved record-breaking numbers in production in the second half of 2020 and for the entire year of 2021. What’s also impressive is how quickly the plant’s output increased. While the millionth Spartanburg-built BMW (a Z4 Roadster) was produced after 12 years since the facility opened, BMW managed to finish the six millionth vehicle in a little over two years after manufacturing the five millionth car (an X5 M Competition in June 2020).
On the 30th of September 1992, the first full manufacturing outside of Germany was launched in South Carolina, but the company did not expect the results it had come to provide. Dr. Robert Engelhorn, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing, said, “When we broke ground 30 years ago, little did we know that BMW’s legacy in South Carolina would be so profound. We continue to add to that legacy today with our six millionth BMW. “
Nearly $12 billion has been invested in the South Carolina operations since its opening. The Spartanburg plant is the largest BMW Group plant, with more than 11,000 employees. It plays a crucial role in meeting the worldwide demand for BMW Sport Activity Vehicles, and it made the company the largest automotive exporter by value in the United States for eight consecutive years.
